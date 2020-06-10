Hailee Steinfeld shines in the surprisingly poignant Transformers flick ‘Bumblebee,’ which will help kick off the Drive-In Movie Shows at Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center at Celebrate Virginia. This weekend’s offerings also include ‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,’ ‘Secret Life of Pets 2,’ ‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.’ Tickets are online only and will not be sold on-site. Concessions and merchandise packages will be available and must be purchased in advance. Rain or shine; no refunds. Read complete guidelines and purchase tickets at fredericksburgexpocenter.com/drive-in-movies.