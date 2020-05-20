ART
Branch Museum of Architecture and Design: Take a virtual tour of the “Inner Lives” ceramic exhibit. branchmuseum.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: View new works by members celebrating the beauty of the seasons on its website and Facebook. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Find “Dahlgren Museum Talks,” a video series of talks, forum (including “The Navy Comes to Dahlgren” with longtime Dahlgren residents Brucie Gouldthorpe and the late Marybelle Ashton, along with renowned King George historian Elizabeth Lee) and presentations covering all facets of Dahlgren history on its website and Facebook page. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Hirshhorn Museum: “Artists in Quarantine,” video diary series featuring nearly 100 international artists. Released on a twice-weekly basis on Instagram and YouTube channel and available on its website. hirshhorn.si.edu.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Live demonstrations on Facebook and Instagram every Tuesday at 11 a.m.; live virtual shop every Saturday at 11 a.m.; and Make and Take Kits available for purchase. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: Visit museums through apps, blogs, interactives, videos and a series of curriculum-based lesson plans for teachers and students learning at home. historyisfun.org.
Modlin Center for the Arts: University Museums: “A Pound of Whatever Silver He Pleases,” online exhibit exploring profit and power, connectedness and conflict in the 13th- and 14th-century eastern Mediterranean region through the examination of 53 coins from the Lora Robins Gallery Coin Collection at museums.richmond.edu. modlin.richmond.edu.
National Air and Space Museum: Dig into the museum’s collection of air- and spacecraft, stories of aviation and space, interactive activities and K-12 learning resources. airandspace.si.edu.
National Gallery of Art: Take a virtual tour of the exhibits “Degas at the Opéra,” “True to Nature” and “Raphael and His Circle.” Also available: in-depth looks at highlights of the collection, online learning opportunities, audio and video recordings of lectures by artists and curators, and more. nga.gov.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Take a virtual tour and access distance learning programs. usmcmuseum.com.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Enjoy new video series “Curators At Home,” which takes viewers beyond the bare facts of Virginia history as VMHC curators uncover the real stories and real people behind the dates, each Friday on Facebook and YouTube; and past Banner Lectures, featuring more than 250 hours of recorded lectures by world-renowned authors and speakers about a variety of topics. Also available: digital puzzles, virtual tours, webinars, and activities and resources for students. The museum is also accepting digital submissions throughout the crisis on a special webpage, which allows all Virginians to share their stories, upload original images, audio or video recordings, or donate artifacts to the collection. virginiahistory.org/athome.
MUSIC
DCJazzFest From Home: Free video series featuring never-before-seen footage of past performances, along with livestreamed sets from DCJF artist alum, on YouTube and Facebook. Runs every Saturday at 7 p.m. through June 6. See schedule at dcjazzfest.org.
Full Gospel Church: Outside Gospel Sing, featuring True Spirit, One Lane Bridge and Justified. Sit in car or bring lawn chair and practice 6-feet social distance. 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. 4 p.m. Sunday, May 24.
GMU Center for the Arts: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu/MAAH.
Kennedy Center: Millennium Stage “Couch Concerts,” direct from artists’ homes at 4 p.m. every Monday (National Spotlight), Wednesday (Community Spotlight) and Friday (Artistic Partners Spotlight). Other events: “Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems,” featuring doodle sessions with the children’s author every weekday at 1 p.m. at kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems. Find more at-home programming at kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/Kennedy-Center-at-home.
Kid Pan Alley: “Life is Good Because We Have Music” virtual house concert series with Rappahannock musicians and artists from the surrounding counties of the northern Piedmont, every Sunday at 7 p.m. May 24: Ben Mason and Crooked Angels, along with hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth. Free; tip jar available for musicians. Sign up at KidPanAlley.org/hconcert or watch RSVP to watch live on Facebook at bit.ly/kpa-may24. Plus free songwriting sessions and concerts for children. KidPanAlley.org/online.
THEATER
Arena Stage: Molly’s Salon, half-hour-long weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith with a variety of artists and leaders. 7-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. arenastage.org.
Folger Shakespeare Library: “Macbeth,” conceived and directed by Teller (of Penn & Teller) and Aaron Posner, available on YouTube through July 1; streaming versions of Folger Audio Editions with Simon & Schuster Audio; Shakespeare Unlimited podcast; and Shakespeare for Kids activities for younger children. folger.edu.
Olney Theatre Center: Enjoy free Zoom classes, from story time and movement classes for younger kids to playwriting for teens to a play-reading club for all ages. olneytheatre.org.
The Paramount Theater: “Stream the Magic of The Paramount,” featuring paid streaming events and complimentary content including the recording of “How Charlottesville Got Its Theater Back,” along with many streaming events of local partners. theparamount.net/streamthemagic.
Richmond Triangle Players: The Del Shores Foundation presents a benefit reading of the original “Sordid Lives,” with cast from the original 1996 play, the cult-hit 2000 film, LOGO’s 2008 “Sordid Lives: The Series” and the 2017 marriage equality-themed film sequel “A Very Sordid Wedding.” 8 p.m. May 31 on YouTube and Facebook. Event benefits 23 theater companies nationwide, including Richmond Triangle Players. delshoresfoundation.org.
Richmond Virtual Happy Hour House Shows: Daily performances by local artists hosted by Richmond Grid. Start times vary by performance, ranging between 3:30 to 6 p.m. facebook.com/richmondgrid.
Round House Theatre: “Homebound,” a 10-episode webseries where playwrights, actors and designers explore life under stay-at-home orders in the D.C. area. New episodes posted on YouTube every Monday through June 29. RoundHouseTheatre.org/Homebound.
Signature Theatre: Signature Strong Live! featuring conversation and song with Signature favorites, 8 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook. sigtheatre.org/SignatureStrong.
Synetic Theater: Watch the company’s 2016 production of “Sleeping Beauty,” available until May 25. Company members will host online fitness classes; pay-what-you-can $5-$20. synetictheater.org.
FAMILY
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Standards-aligned resources available to help families virtually explore the wild world of animals and nature for grades K-12. Hands-on, creative resources include classroom activities, teacher’s guides, Saving a Species video series, Animal Bytes and animal info books. seaworld.org, buschgardens.com/williamsburg/animals.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Discover a wide range of online resources, including e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Colonial Williamsburg: Explore From Home section includes guides for teachers, quizzes and puzzles for students, interactive timeline, pages for exploring art collections, and printable coloring sheets from The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. colonialwilliamsburg.org.
Ferry Farm and Kenmore: An activity related to the sites, mostly in miniature or “wee” form, will be offered each week. During WeeWednesday series on Facebook page, make Little George and Little Betty (George Washington and Betty Washington Lewis) paper dolls and take them on quarantine adventures. Tag the sites and use hashtag #WeeWednesday. facebook.com/FerryFarmAndKenmore.
Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park: Virtual form stories, videos, insights and short virtual tours available at facebook.com/FredericksburgSpotsylvaniaNMP.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Take a virtual ride on Thunder Speedway. funlandfredericksburg.com/thunder-speedway.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Explore online art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
George Mason University: Registration is now open for Mason Community Arts Academy and Mason Game and Technology Academy, which is offering a variety of virtual theater, music, visual art, and film & video camps for students ages 5 to adult; and game design, computer programming, and machine learning/AI courses for students ages 9 to adult. Mid-June to the end of August. masonacademy.gmu.edu/online, mgta.gmu.edu/2054-2. Limited number of needs-based scholarships for both the MCAA and MGTA. For more information about scholarships, email the MCAA office at academy@gmu.edu or the MGTA office at mgta@gmu.edu.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Tour Mount Vernon virtually, including the mansion, outbuildings, gardens and grounds. Mount Vernon will discuss a different aspect of George Washington and the estate on Facebook and YouTube every Monday through Friday at noon. mountvernon.org.
Imagination Stage: Watch a free digital presentation of its early childhood theater production, “Blue.” imaginationstage.org.
James Monroe Museum: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Take “Virtual Visits” on Facebook and find resources for learning (including activities for kids). lewisginter.org.
Stratford Hall: Enjoy a virtual tour, featuring nine stops in and around the Great House with American Sign Language interpretation. New virtual tours will be introduced; free coloring pages available online. stratfordhall.org.
ETC.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation: Live weekly webcasts include “History Happy Hour” series, exploring distillation and brewing in early America, and “Historical Solutions to Modern-Day Problems,” offering practical tips on how to tie knots for everyday purposes and learn to landscape using native plants; and a History Mystery Trivia Night, June 5. Plus weekly educational webcasts, curatorial blogs, museum apps and interactives, videos, games, coloring pages, Colonial recipes and more. historyisfun.org/at-home.
Wild Virginia Film Festival: “Wild Streams Mini Festival,” an online show featuring beautiful films and musical performances. Available for viewing at 6 p.m. June 5 to 6 p.m. June 7. Free; donations appreciated. Register to receive a viewing password. First 100 registered have a chance to win to prizes from by local merchants, including gift certificates to Market Street Wine, gift certificates to The Whiskey Jar, chocolate bars from Wild Blue Chocolate, “The Art of Robert Bateman” coffee table book, Greener Things gift certificates, swag and gift card from Devils Backbone Brewing, “The Overstory” novel (a Wild Virginia Book Club Pick), art by Katie Keller, and a bottle of wine and glasses from DuCard Vineyards. Grand prize: a half-day rafting trip for up to six people, on the Shenandoah or Potomac Rivers, from Ashby Gap Adventures. wildvirginia.org.
CANCELLATIONS
The Culpeper AirFest scheduled for October has been canceled. culpeperairfest.com.
Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park: This summer’s History at Sunset series is canceled.—Compiled by Gail Choochan
