ALLIANCE FOR NEW MUSIC—THEATRE
Universalist National Memorial Church, 16th and S streets NW, Washington, D.C. newmusictheatre.org/black-pearl-sings
“Black Pearl Sings!” is the story of two extraordinary women living in Texas during the Depression era and features over 20 American folk and spiritual songs. April 17 to May 4.
ALTRIA THEATER
6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com
Derek Hough: Live! The Tour, with styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hop-hop and everything in between. April 14.
ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“JQA” imagines key confrontations between John Quincy Adams and some of America’s most dynamic figures: George Washington, Andrew Jackson, Frederick Douglass, Abraham Lincoln, his own father, John Adams and more. Through April 14. $40-$95.
CAT Theatre
319 N. Wilkinson Road, Henrico. 804/262-9760; cattheatre.com
“BINGO! The Winning Musical,” a musical comedy about a group of die-hard BINGO players who stop at nothing to get to their weekly game. April 19 to May 4. $13-$33.
FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE
Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org
“My Fair Lady,” the classic musical where a cockney flower girl seeks out speech lessons from the intelligent, yet eccentric, professor. May 3-19.
FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St., SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“Love’s Labor’s Lost,” Shakespeare’s comedy about lovers and clowns, foolery and the follies of the heart. April 30 to June 9. $42-$79.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“Into the Woods,” by Stephen Sondheim, is an imaginative, darkly comical remix of beloved fairy tales. Recommended for 12 and older. Through May 22.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
Center for the Arts, 4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu
Chorale Broadway Showcase, Concert Hall, April 11-13. $5-$20.
Spring: New Dances presented by the Mason Dance Company, Harris Theater, April 13. $10-$15.
Parsons Dance, Concert Hall, April 20. Discussion with a company member begins 45 minutes prior to the performance. $29-$48.
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. hyltoncenter.org
Asaph Dance Ensemble: “New Beginnings,” April 14. $15-$30.
The Creative and Performing Arts Center: “A Raisin in the Sun,” April 27-28 and May 4. $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Virginia National Ballet: “Carmen and Life in the Fast Lane,” April 28. $20-$40.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
Mariinsky Ballet: “Le Corsaire,” through April 14. Opera House. $49-$209.
“The Me I Want to Sing” blends opera legends Marian Anderson and Leontyne Price’s most memorable performances with narrative spoken word. Family Theater. Most enjoyed by ages 12 and up. April 11-13. $20.
Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival 50th Anniversary: An Evening with Jason Robert Brown. With special guest Lindsay Mendez. Eisenhower Theater. April 18. $20-$55.
Broadway Center Stage: “The Who’s Tommy,” a semi-staged concert production based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album. Stars Casey Cott, Christian Borle, Mandy Gonzalez and Wesley Taylor. April 24-29. $69-$219.
LOW PLAYERS
LOW Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org
“Mousetrap,” a murder mystery by Agatha Christie. April 12-14.
MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org
“Native Son,” a 90-minute adaptation of Richard Wright’s iconic novel. Through April 28. $20-$65. In repertory: “Les Deux Noirs: Notes on Notes of A Native Son.” Through April 27. $20-$65.
MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE
Pure Flix World Theatre, 400 Fourth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 866/430-MOTB; MuseumoftheBible.org
“Amazing Grace,” one-act version of the inspirational Broadway musical. Through Aug. 18. $50-$65.
THE NATIONAL THEATRE
1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com
STOMP, featuring an eight-member troupe who performs with everything but conventional percussion instruments, like matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps. April 23-28. $55-$75.
RAINBOW THEATRE PROJECT
District of Columbia Arts Center, 2438 18th St. NW, Washington, D.C. rainbowtheatreproject.org
“Clothes for a Summer Hotel,” Tennessee Williams’ “ghost play” about the tumultuous marriage and creative lives of Zelda and Scott Fitzgerald. Through April 28. $35.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org
“Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England,” a quirky comedy about love and extinction. Through May 4.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“The Color Purple,” a stirring family chronicle based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated film. Through May 5. $37–$72.
ROUND HOUSE THEATRE
Lansburgh Theatre, 450 Seventh St. NW, Washington, D.C. 240/644-1100; RoundHouseTheatre.org
“Oslo,” a political thriller following negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians that resulted in the historic 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. April 24 to May 19.
SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY
Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/547-1122; shakespearetheatre.org
“The Oresteia,” the sole surviving trilogy in Greek tragedy. April 30 to June 2.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“Grand Hotel,” a musical set in 1928 Berlin, follows a series of eclectic guests and staff. Through May 19.
“Spunk,” based on three short stories by Zora Neale Hurston and infused with blues music. April 30 to June 23.
STAGE DOOR PRODUCTIONS
810 Caroline St., third floor. stagedoorproductions.org
12th annual One Act Festival. Works include “Slow Dating,” “The Grout Fairy,” “Out from Under with Mary,” “A Cake For Mr. X,” “Solo” and “Prepper’s Nightmare.” April 12-14. $15 at the door, $10 for students (with ID).
UMW THEATRE
duPont Hall, Klein Theatre, 1900 College Ave. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com
“The Country Wife,” about an infamous schemer and lascivious playboy who mischievously embarks on a plan to seduce the wives and daughters of London’s most influential businessmen. April 11-20.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Broadway Bound,” the third installment of Neil Simon’s autobiographical trilogy. Through April 28. $44 and up.
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Atlantis: A New Musical” follows a young refugee who washes ashore on an isolated, mysterious island. April 12 to May 5. $36 and up.
WASHINGTON STAGE GUILD
The Undercroft Theater of Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church, 900 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 240/582-0050; stageguild.org
“Resolving Hedda,” a comedy about one iconic character’s attempt to change her fate. Through April 14. $50-$60.
WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE
641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net
“The Peculiar Patriot,” a fierce and funny story about a woman who makes regular visits to penitentiaries in order to boost the morale of her loved ones. Through April 20.