ALTRIA THEATER
6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com
“Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” features songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a new score from the songwriters of “Hairspray.” Sept. 17-22. $39.50-$88.50.
ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“Jitney,” by August Wilson, about a Pittsburgh jitney station struggling against an oppressive lack of opportunity and unnerving neighborhood gentrification that threatens the way they live and work. Kreeger Theater. Sept. 13 to Oct. 20. $41-$95.
FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St., SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“1 Henry IV,” Shakespeare’s epic coming-of-age tale. Sept. 3 to Oct. 13. $27-$85.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“Fences,” part of August Wilson’s 10-play Century Cycle, illuminating one family’s struggles in a racist society. Sept. 27 to Oct. 27. $15-$70.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
18th annual Page-to-Stage New Play Festival, a celebration featuring more than 65 theater companies from the D.C. area. Aug. 30 to Sept. 2. Various locations. Free.
“Dear Evan Hansen,” the Tony-winning musical musical about a lonely teen with social anxiety struggling to find connection. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Through Sept. 8. $79-$175; limited availability.
“Aladdin,” the hit Broadway musical based on the Disney film. Opera House. Through Sept. 7. Recommended for ages 6 and up. $39-$199.
“What the Constitution Means to Me,” written and performed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Heidi Schreck. Sept. 11-22.
MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org
“Fabulation Or, The Re-Education of Undine,” by Lynn Nottage, follows a successful publicist who stumbles down the social ladder and is forced to return to her childhood home in the projects, where she must face the realities of the life she left behind. Through Sept. 22. $20-$65.
THE NATIONAL THEATRE
1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com
“The New One,” the Broadway play by comedian Mike Birbiglia. Sept. 24-29. Recommended for ages 13 and up.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org
“Falsettos” looks at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family. Sept. 6 to Oct. 5. $20 and up.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“South Pacific,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic WWII-themed musical intertwines the themes of romance, duty and prejudice. Through Sept. 15. $37-$72; show-only tickets available.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“Assassins,” Sondheim’s daring and darkly funny musical featuring nine would-be and successful presidential assassins. Through Sept. 29.
STAGE DOOR PRODUCTIONS
810 Caroline St., third floor. stagedoorproductions.org
“Jane Eyre,” Charlotte Brontë’s Gothic love story follows a young governess and her encounters with Thornfield Hall’s enigmatic master. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6-7 and Sept. 13-14; and 3 p.m. Sept. 8 and Sept. 15. $15 adult, $10 students.
STUDIO THEATRE
1501 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/232-7267; studiotheatre.org
“Doubt: A Parable,” Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about faith, ambiguity and the price of moral conviction set in 1964 at a Bronx Catholic school. Sept. 4 to Oct. 6. $20-$80.
THOMAS JEFFERSON’S POPULAR FOREST
1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org
Shakespeare Under the Stars: “Twelfth Night,” a comedy of love triangles and mistaken identities. Presented by Rogue Productions. Aug. 29-31. $15; reservations are recommended.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Tony-winning musical about a low-born man who sets off down a macabre path to claim his future. Sept. 27 to Oct. 20. $36 and up.
WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE
641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net
“Fairview,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Jackie Sibblies Drury, confront perceptions of racism in America in this family drama. Sept. 9 to Oct. 6. $34 and up.