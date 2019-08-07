ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“Ann,” by Holland Taylor, is a captivating tribute to Texas Gov. Ann Richards’ life as an activist, politician and feminist champion. Kreeger Theater. Through Aug. 11. $41-$95.
COLONIAL BEACH PLAYHOUSE
717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org
“Charlotte’s Web,” the classic childhood story of Wilbur, the irresistible young pig, and how he is saved by Charlotte the spider. Friday through Sunday through Aug. 25. $18-$20.
FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St., SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“1 Henry IV,” Sept. 3 to Oct. 13. $27-$85.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“Fences,” part of August Wilson’s 10-play Century Cycle, illuminating one family’s struggles in a racist society. Sept. 27 to Oct. 27. $15-$70.
FREDERICKSBURG THEATRE ENSEMBLE
Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. fredericksburgtheatre.org
“Wonderland Lives,” Buddy Thomas’ fractured fairy tale follows your beloved characters long after happily ever after fades away. Aug. 16-18 and Aug. 23-25. $10.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
“Dear Evan Hansen,” the Tony-winning musical musical about a lonely teen with social anxiety struggling to find connection. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Through Sept. 8. $45-$149.
“Aladdin,” the hit Broadway musical based on the Disney film. Opera House. Through Sept. 7. Recommended for ages 6 and up. $79-$175.
The Second City: “America; It’s Complicated!” a world-premiere bipartisan sketch show. Theater Lab. Through Aug. 11. $49-$59.
MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE
Pure Flix World Theatre, 400 Fourth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 866/430-MOTB; MuseumoftheBible.org
“Amazing Grace,” one-act version of the inspirational Broadway musical. Through Aug. 18. $50-$65.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“South Pacific,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic WWII-themed musical intertwines the themes of romance, duty and prejudice. Through Sept. 15. $37-$72; show-only tickets available.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“Assassins,” Sondheim’s daring and darkly funny musical featuring nine would-be and successful presidential assassins. Aug. 11 to Sept. 29.
STAGE DOOR PRODUCTIONS
810 Caroline St., third floor. stagedoorproductions.org
“Jane Eyre,” Charlotte Brontë’s Gothic love story. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6-7 and 13-14; and 3 p.m. Sept. 8 and Sept. 15.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Forever Plaid,” a barbershop musical revue, follows four friends who return from the afterlife for their last chance at musical glory. Featuring such songs as “Catch a Falling Star,” “Day-O,” “16 Tons,” “Three Coins in the Fountain” and “Chain Gang.” Through Aug. 25. $44.
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Tony-winning musical about a low-born man who sets off down a macabre path to claim his future. Sept. 27 to Oct. 20. $36 and up.