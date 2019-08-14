ANACOSTIA PLAYHOUSE
2020 Shannon Place SE, Washington, D.C. 202/241-2539; theateralliance.com
Theater Alliance: Word Becomes Action Festival. Through Aug. 18.
ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“Jitney,” by August Wilson, about a Pittsburgh jitney station struggling against an oppressive lack of opportunity and unnerving neighborhood gentrification that threatens the way they live and work. Kreeger Theater. Sept. 13 to Oct. 20. $41-$95.
COLONIAL BEACH PLAYHOUSE
717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org
“Charlotte’s Web,” the classic childhood story of Wilbur, the irresistible young pig, and how he is saved by Charlotte the spider. Friday through Sunday through Aug. 25. $18-$20.
FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St., SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“1 Henry IV,” Shakespeare’s epic coming-of-age tale. Sept. 3 to Oct. 13. $27-$85.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“Fences,” part of August Wilson’s 10-play Century Cycle, illuminating one family’s struggles in a racist society. Sept. 27 to Oct. 27. $15-$70.
FREDERICKSBURG THEATRE ENSEMBLE
Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. fredericksburgtheatre.org
“Wonderland Lives,” Buddy Thomas’ fractured fairy tale follows your beloved characters long after happily ever after fades away. Aug. 16-18 and Aug. 23-25. $10.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
18th Annual Page-to-Stage New Play Festival, a three-day celebration featuring more than 65 theater companies from the D.C. area. Aug. 30 to Sept. 2. Various locations. Free.
“Dear Evan Hansen,” the Tony-winning musical musical about a lonely teen with social anxiety struggling to find connection. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Through Sept. 8. $45-$149.
“Aladdin,” the hit Broadway musical based on the Disney film. Opera House. Through Sept. 7. Recommended for ages 6 and up. $79-$175.
MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE
Pure Flix World Theatre, 400 Fourth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 866/430-MOTB; MuseumoftheBible.org
“Amazing Grace,” one-act version of the inspirational Broadway musical. Through Aug. 18. $50-$65.
THOMAS JEFFERSON’S POPULAR FOREST
1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org
Shakespeare Under the Stars: “Twelfth Night,” a comedy of love triangles and mistaken identities. Presented by Rogue Productions. Aug. 22-25 and Aug. 29-31. $15; reservations are recommended.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org
“Falsettos,” a musical that looks at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family. Sept. 6 to Oct. 5. $20 and up.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“South Pacific,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic WWII-themed musical intertwines the themes of romance, duty and prejudice. Through Sept. 15. $37-$72; show-only tickets available.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“Assassins,” Sondheim’s daring and darkly funny musical featuring nine would-be and successful presidential assassins. Through Sept. 29.
STAGE DOOR PRODUCTIONS
810 Caroline St., third floor. stagedoorproductions.org
“Jane Eyre,” Charlotte Brontë’s Gothic love story. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6-7 and 13-14; and 3 p.m. Sept. 8 and Sept. 15.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Forever Plaid,” a barbershop musical revue, follows four friends who return from the afterlife for their last chance at musical glory. Featuring such songs as “Catch a Falling Star,” “Day-O,” “16 Tons,” “Three Coins in the Fountain” and “Chain Gang.” Through Aug. 25. $44.
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Tony-winning musical about a low-born man who sets off down a macabre path to claim his future. Sept. 27 to Oct. 20. $36 and up.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan