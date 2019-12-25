Jersey Boys

Oh, what a night: Michael Milton, Jon Hacker, Eric Chambliss and Corey Greenan star in ‘Jersey Boys,’ onstage at the National Theatre in D.C.

 JOAN MARCUS

ALTRIA THEATER

6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com

“Hip Hop Nutcracker,” a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. MC Kurtis Blow opens the show with a short set. Dec. 26. $37-$67.

“Holiday Dreams! A Spectacular Holiday Cirque!” featuring cirque artists, comedy, daredevils and a modern soundtrack. Dec. 27. $42-$72.

ARENA STAGE

1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” by Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig about his parents’ courtship during World War II. Kreeger Theater. Through Dec. 29.

“Newsies,” an inspiring story about kids taking a stand against newspaper tycoons at the turn of the century. Through Dec. 29. $51-$105.

CARPENTER THEATRE

Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St., Richmond. 800/514-3849; DominionEnergyCenter.com

The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” an immersive concert-style theater show chronicling the journey shared by the folk-rock duo. Jan. 9, 2020. $28.50-$68.50.

FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE

Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org

“Rabbit Hole,” by David Lindsay-Abaire. Jan. 24 to Feb. 9, 2020.

FOLGER THEATRE

201 E. Capitol St. SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” Shakespeare’s delightful comedy on love, money, deception and the power of women. Jan. 14 to March 1, 2020. $27-$85.

FORD’S THEATRE

511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org

A Christmas Carol,” Charles Dickens’ Yuletide classic about Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey of transformation and redemption. Through Jan. 1, 2020. $15-$70.

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY

Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org

Dance Etcetera: 39th Annual Winter Concert, Jan. 11, 2020. $24.

KENNEDY CENTER

2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org

“My Fair Lady,” national tour of Lincoln Center Theater revival directed by Bartlett Sher. Opera House. Through Jan. 19, 2020. $39-$159.

The Second City’s “Love, Factually,” a romantic romp that parodies the film along with many other classic holiday rom-com moments. Theater Lab. Through Dec. 29. Recommended for mature audiences. $49-$79.

“Come From Away,” the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Eisenhower Theater. Recommended for age 10 and up. Through Jan. 5, 2020. $49-$169.

MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY

Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org

“Eureka Day,” a comedy about a school’s board of directors dealing with a mumps outbreak. Through Jan. 5, 2020.

THE NATIONAL THEATRE

1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com. Ticket lottery: Twenty ($25) tickets will be available to purchase for each Broadway at the National performance. Details at thenationaldc.com/ticket-lottery.

“Jersey Boys” tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Through Jan. 5, 2020. Recommended for ages 12 and up, and contains authentic, profane Jersey language.

RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS

Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org

New Year’s Eve with Mister Showtime: Scott Wichmann and Pals, Dec. 31. $10- $65.RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com

“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” featuring a pageant of your favorite songs and music. Through Dec. 29.

SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY

Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/547-1122; shakespearetheatre.org

“Peter and Wendy,” featuring an adaptation by Lauren Gunderson. Through Jan. 12, 2020. Recommended for audiences 5 years and older.

SIGNATURE THEATRE

4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org

“A Chorus Line,” Broadway classic reimagined with new design and choreography. Through Jan. 5, 2020. Sold out; check back as returns may become available.

VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE

The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” Through Jan. 5, 2020. $36 and up.

Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org

“Always... Patsy Cline,” based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with Houston fan Louise Seger. Through Jan. 5, 2020. $44 and up.

WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE

641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net

The Second City: “She the People: The Resistance Continues!” satirizes the reality of being a woman in this wild world, exploding the myths and misrepresentations surrounding body positivity, bachelorettes, Beyoncé, and the 2020 ballot. Through Jan. 5, 2020. $38 and up.

—Compiled by Gail Choochan

