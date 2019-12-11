ALTRIA THEATER
6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com
“Hip Hop Nutcracker,” a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. MC Kurtis Blow opens the show with a short set. Dec. 26. $37-$67.
“Holiday Dreams! A Spectacular Holiday Cirque!” featuring cirque artists, comedy, daredevils and a modern soundtrack. Dec. 27. $42-$72.
ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” by Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig about his parents’ courtship during World War II. Kreeger Theater. Through Dec. 29.
“Newsies,” an inspiring story about kids taking a stand against newspaper tycoons at the turn of the century. Through Dec. 29. $51-$105.
CARPENTER THEATRE
Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St., Richmond. 800/514-3849; DominionEnergyCenter.com
Richmond Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” with Richmond Symphony. Dec. 13-23. $25-$125.
“The Trial of Mrs. Claus: Everything She Says Can Be Used Against Her.” Dec. 14-15. In Spanish only. $25-$30.
CHAMBERLAYNE ACTORS THEATRE
319 N. Wilkinson Road, Richmond. 804/262-9760; cattheatre.com
“Great Caesar’s Ghost,” about a present-day business owner gets a visit from the ghost of Julius Caesar. Dec. 16. $5-$10.
FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE
Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” through Dec. 15. $18–$22.
FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St. SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“Amadeus,” a fictional examination of the rivalry between composer Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Through Dec. 22.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“A Christmas Carol,” Charles Dickens’ Yuletide classic about Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey of transformation and redemption. Through Jan. 1, 2020. $15-$70.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu
Vienna Boys Choir: “Christmas in Vienna,” featuring classical masterpieces, contemporary pop favorites, Austrian folk songs, and beloved Christmas carols. Dec. 13. $33-$55. Pre-performance discussion begins 45 minutes prior; seating is limited.
American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops. Dec. 14, with caroling in the lobby by Mason’s University Singers from 7:15-7:45 p.m. $33-$55.
Fairfax Symphony Orchestra: “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 21-22. $49 and up.
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org
American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops. Dec. 13. $33-$55. Pre-performance discussion begins in Merchant Hall one hour prior.
Prince William Little Theatre: “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Dec. 15-17 and Dec. 20-22. $13-$20.
Asaph Dance Ensemble: “Clara’s Christmas/Handel’s Messiah,” Dec. 15. $20-$30.
Manassas Ballet Theatre: “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 18-23. $40-$80.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
“My Fair Lady,” national tour of Lincoln Center Theater revival directed by Bartlett Sher. Opera House. Dec. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020. $39-$159.
The Second City’s “Love, Factually,” a romantic romp that parodies the film along with many other classic holiday rom-com moments. Theater Lab. Through Dec. 29. Recommended for mature audiences. $49-$79.
“Come From Away,” the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Eisenhower Theater. Through Jan. 5, 2020. $49-$169.
MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org
”Eureka Day,” a comedy about a school’s board of directors dealing with a mumps outbreak. Through Jan. 5, 2020.THE NATIONAL THEATRE
1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com. Ticket lottery: Twenty ($25) tickets will be available to purchase for each Broadway at the National performance. Details at thenationaldc.com/ticket-lottery.
“Fiddler on the Roof,” the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. Through Dec. 15. Recommended for ages 8 and up.
“Jersey Boys” tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Dec. 17 to Jan. 5. Recommended for ages 12 and up, and contains authentic, profane Jersey language.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org
“Times Square Angel,” a campy take on classic holiday tales. Through Dec. 21. $10-$40.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” featuring a pageant of your favorite songs and music. Through Dec. 29.
SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY
Lansburgh Theatre, 450 Seventh St. NW, Washington, D.C. shakespearetheatre.org
“The Woman in Black,” based on Susan Hill’s acclaimed ghost story. Through Dec. 22.
Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/547-1122; shakespearetheatre.org
“Peter and Wendy,” featuring an adaptation by Lauren Gunderson. Through Jan. 12, 2020. Recommended for audiences 5 years and older.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“A Motown Christmas,” featuring restyled covers such as The Jackson 5’s “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and The Supremes’ take on “Silver Bells” and original songs like Stevie Wonder’s “Someday at Christmas” and Marvin Gaye’s “Purple Snowflakes.” Ark Theater. Through Dec. 21.
“A Chorus Line,” Broadway classic reimagined with new design and choreography. Through Jan. 5, 2020. Sold out; check back as returns may become available.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” through Jan. 5, 2020. $36 and up.
Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Always... Patsy Cline,” based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with Houston fan Louise Seger. Through Jan. 5, 2020. $44 and up.
WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE
641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net
The Second City: “She the People: The Resistance Continues!” satirizes the reality of being a woman in this wild world, exploding the myths and misrepresentations surrounding body positivity, bachelorettes, Beyoncé, and the 2020 ballot. Through Jan. 5, 2020. $38 and up.—Compiled by Gail Choochan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.