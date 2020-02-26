ALTRIA THEATER
6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com
Chris Tucker, actor and comedian. March 27. $40.50-$80.50.ANACOSTIA PLAYHOUSE
2020 Shannon Place SE, Washington, D.C. 202/241-2539; theateralliance.com
“This Bitter Earth,” set against the backdrop of the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement. Through March 22.
ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“A Thousand Splendid Suns” follows the lives of two Afghan women who are inextricably bound together in war-ravaged Kabul. Kreeger Theater. Through March 1.
“Mother Road,” inspired by John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath.” Fichandler Stage. Through March 8.
CHAMBERLAYNE ACTORS THEATRE
319 N. Wilkinson Road, Richmond. 804/262-9760; cattheatre.com
”Making God Laugh” follows one typical family over the course of 30 years’ worth of holidays. Feb. 28 to March 8. A River City Community Players production in cooperation with Chamberlayne Actors Theatre. Part of the Acts of Faith Festival.
DOMINION ENERGY CENTER
600 E. Grace St., Richmond. 800/514-3849; DominionEnergyCenter.com
“An Evening with C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien,” Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse. March 5-8.
FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE
Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org
“Night Must Fall,” a psychological thriller. March 13-29.
FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St. SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” Shakespeare’s delightful comedy on love, money, deception and the power of women. Through March 1. $27-$85.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“Guys and Dolls,” a musical comedy about dice-slinging gamblers, pious missionaries and glamorous showgirls set in 1950s New York. Recommended for 10 and older. $34-$86. March 13 to May 20.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
Center for the Arts, 4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu
NPR’s “From the Top,” featuring the acclaimed piano duo Anderson and Roe as guest hosts. Recommended for ages 7 and up. Feb. 29. Pre-performance discussion begins 45 minutes prior to the performance in the Concert Hall. Seating is limited. $29-$48.
Russian National Ballet: “Romeo and Juliet,” March 7, and ”Cinderella,” March 8. Pre-performance discussion begins 45 minutes prior to the performance. Seating is limited. $34-$56.
Shen Yun, a multidimensional, inspiring journey through five millennia of traditional Chinese culture. March 10-11. $85 and up.
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org
Russian National Ballet: “The Sleeping Beauty,” March 6. $38-$60.
Manassas Ballet Theatre: “Les Sylphides and More,” Merchant Hall. March 13-15.
Prince William Little Theatre: “Sister Act,” Gregory Family Theater. March 13-22.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
Renée Fleming VOICES: Norm Lewis, Eisenhower Theatre. Feb. 29. $39–$119.
Washington National Opera: “Don Giovanni,” Mozart’s masterpiece about a charming, but predatory and manipulative, womanizer. Opera House. Feb. 29–March 22. $35 and up.
Washington National Opera: “Samson and Delilah,” Saint-Saëns’s romantic tale of love and betrayal. Opera House. March 1–21. $35 and up.
LOUISA ARTS CENTER
212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org
The Barter Players: “The Red Badge of Courage,” a timeless and intimate look at the Civil War from a young man’s perspective. Feb. 28. $10-$20.
MARYLAND THEATRE ENSEMBLE
31 W. Patrick St., Frederick, Md. 301/694-4744; marylandensemble.org
“Admissions,” a biting and hilarious look at privilege and power in higher education. Through March 1. $15-$24.
THE NATIONAL THEATRE
1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com
“Bandstand,” the Tony Award-winning musical about American servicemen who discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home. Recommended for ages 13 and up. March 3-8.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. 804/346-8113; rtriangle.org
“Cake,” Bekah Brunstetter’s new comedy inspired by national events. Through March 7. $10-$35.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“Grease,” a rollicking musical about a group of high schoolers experiencing love and heartbreak during the 1950s. Through March 15. $37-$72.
SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY
Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/547-1122; shakespearetheatre.org
“The Amen Corner,” by James Baldwin, tackles the role of the church in the black community. Through March 15.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes,” world premiere comedy about opening your home, occasionally your wallet and always your heart. Through March 20.
TEATRO DE LA LUNA
Casa de la Luna, 4020 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/882-6227; teatrodelaluna.org
“La Madre Pasota (The Drop-out Mother),” a tragicomic monologue about a mother who goes through a radical change out of love for her son. March 20-29. $25-$30.VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Fences,” August Wilson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama explores the African American experience during 1950s Pittsburgh. Part of the Acts of Faith Festival. Through March 1. $30 and up.
Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“The 39 Steps,” featuring a cast of four performing over 150 characters, mixes a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, and adds a dash of Monty Python. Through March 29. $44 and up.
THE WESTMORELAND PLAYERS
16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org
“Night Watch,” a suspense thriller. Through March 8. $19-$32.
WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE
641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net
“Shipwreck: A History Play About 2017” follows a group of liberals who gather at a farmhouse in upstate New York for a relaxing weekend. Co-production with The Public Theater. Through March 8.—Compiled by Gail Choochan
