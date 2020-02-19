August Wilson's Fences

Joe Marshall, J. Ron Fleming Jr. and James Craven appear in Virginia Rep’s production of ‘Fences’ through March 1. August Wilson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama tells the story of Troy Maxson, a sanitation worker in 1950s Pittsburgh. This is just one work from Wilson’s 10-part ‘Century Cycle,’ which explores 100 years of the African American experience.

 Jason Collins Photography

ALTRIA THEATER

6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com

YAMATO: “Jhonetsu, Passion,” featuring an interpretation of the centuries-old Taiko Japanese drumming tradition. Feb. 21. $19 and up.

ANACOSTIA PLAYHOUSE

2020 Shannon Place SE, Washington, D.C. 202/241-2539; theateralliance.com

“This Bitter Earth,” set against the backdrop of the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement. Feb. 22 to March 22.

ARENA STAGE

1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org

“A Thousand Splendid Suns” follows the lives of two Afghan women who are inextricably bound together in war-ravaged Kabul. Kreeger Theater. Through March 1.

“Mother Road,” inspired by John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath.” Fichandler Stage. Through March 8.

CHAMBERLAYNE ACTORS THEATRE

319 N. Wilkinson Road, Richmond. 804/262-9760; cattheatre.com

“Bloomsday,” an Irish time-travel love story that blends wit, humor and heartache. Through Feb. 22. $15-$25.

DOMINION ENERGY CENTER

600 E. Grace St., Richmond. 800/514-3849; DominionEnergyCenter.com

Virginia Opera: “Cinderella.” Sung in Italian with English supertitles. Carpenter Theatre. Feb. 21 and Feb. 23. $20.87-$131.50.

“An Evening with C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien,” Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse. March 5-8.

FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE

Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org

“Night Must Fall,” a psychological thriller. March 13-29.

FOLGER THEATRE

201 E. Capitol St. SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” Shakespeare’s delightful comedy on love, money, deception and the power of women. Through March 1. $27-$85.

FORD’S THEATRE

511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org

“Silent Sky,” an inspiring drama about Henrietta Leavitt and her fellow women “computers” who transformed the science of astronomy. Through Feb. 23. Recommended for 10 and older. $20-$70.

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY

Center for the Arts, 4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu

Colin Jost, “Weekend Update” co-anchor and head writer on “Saturday Night Live.” Feb. 20. $15-$35.

Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org

Russian National Ballet: “The Sleeping Beauty,” March 6. $38-$60.

KENNEDY CENTER

2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org

Renée Fleming VOICES: Norm Lewis, Eisenhower Theatre. Feb. 29. $39–$119.

Washington National Opera: “Don Giovanni,” Mozart’s masterpiece about a charming, but predatory and manipulative, womanizer. Opera House. Feb. 29–March 22. $35 and up.

Washington National Opera: “Samson and Delilah,” Saint-Saëns’s romantic tale of love and betrayal. Opera House. March 1–21. $35 and up.

LOUISA ARTS CENTER

212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org

“I Have a Dream,” presented by the Virginia Repertory Theatre, a dramatization of the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Feb. 21. $10-$20 (10 percent off with code MLK10 at box office or over the phone).

MARYLAND THEATRE ENSEMBLE

31 W. Patrick St., Frederick, Md. 301/694-4744; marylandensemble.org

“Admissions,” a biting and hilarious look at privilege and power in higher education. Through March 1. $15-$24.

THE NATIONAL THEATRE

1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com

“Bandstand,” the Tony Award-winning musical about American servicemen who discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home. Recommended for ages 13 and up. March 3-8.

RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS

Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. 804/346-8113; rtriangle.org

“Cake,” Bekah Brunstetter’s new comedy inspired by national events. Through March 7. $10-$35.

RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com

“Grease,” a rollicking musical about a group of high schoolers experiencing love and heartbreak during the 1950s. Through March 15. $37-$72.

SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY

Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/547-1122; shakespearetheatre.org

“The Amen Corner,” by James Baldwin, tackles the role of the church in the black community. Through March 15.

SIGNATURE THEATRE

4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org

“Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes,” world premiere comedy about opening your home, occasionally your wallet and always your heart. Through March 20.

VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE

The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org

“Fences,” August Wilson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama explores the African American experience during 1950s Pittsburgh. Part of the Acts of Faith Festival. Through March 1. $30 and up.

Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org

“The 39 Steps,” featuring a cast of four performing over 150 characters, mixes a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, and adds a dash of Monty Python. Through March 29. $44 and up.

THE WESTMORELAND PLAYERS

16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org

“Night Watch,” a suspense thriller. Feb. 22 to March 8. $19-$32.

WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE

641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net

“Shipwreck: A History Play About 2017” follows a group of liberals who gather at a farmhouse in upstate New York for a relaxing weekend. Co-production with The Public Theater. Through March 8.

—Compiled by Gail Choochan

—Compiled by Gail Choochan

Tags

Load comments