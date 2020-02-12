ALTRIA THEATER
6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com
YAMATO: “Jhonetsu, Passion,” featuring an interpretation of the centuries-old Taiko Japanese drumming tradition. Feb. 21. $19 and up.
ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“A Thousand Splendid Suns” follows the lives of two Afghan women who are inextricably bound together in war-ravaged Kabul. Kreeger Theater. Through March 1.
“Mother Road,” inspired by John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath.” Fichandler Stage. Through March 8.
CARPENTER THEATRE
Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St., Richmond. 800/514-3849; DominionEnergyCenter.com
“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead,” Tom Stoppard’s existential tragi-comedy about two minor characters from “Hamlet.” Through Feb. 16. $20-$35.
Virginia Opera: “Cinderella.” Sung in Italian with English supertitles. Feb. 21 and Feb. 23. $20.87-$131.50.
CHAMBERLAYNE ACTORS THEATRE
319 N. Wilkinson Road, Richmond. 804/262-9760; cattheatre.com
“Bloomsday,” an Irish time-travel love story that blends wit, humor and heartache. Through Feb. 22. $15-$25.
Bifocals at CAT: “No Deposit, No Return,” about an elderly couple grappling with what to do with their lottery winnings and taxes. Feb. 17. $5-$10.
FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE
Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org
{!--/Brief Body Copy--}“Night Must Fall,” a psychological thriller. March 13-29.FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St. SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” Shakespeare’s delightful comedy on love, money, deception and the power of women. Through March 1. $27-$85.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“Silent Sky,” an inspiring drama about Henrietta Leavitt and her fellow women “computers” who transformed the science of astronomy. Through Feb. 23. Recommended for 10 and older. $20-$70.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
Center for the Arts, 4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu
Virginia Opera: “Cinderella.” Sung in Italian with English supertitles. Feb. 15-16. $45-$115.
Colin Jost, “Weekend Update” co-anchor and head writer on “Saturday Night Live.” Feb. 20. $15-$35.
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org
{!--/Brief Body Copy--}Russian National Ballet: “The Sleeping Beauty,” March 6. $38-$60.KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
NSO Pops: Broadway and Beyond with Megan Hilty and Cheyenne Jackson. Concert Hall. Feb. 13-15. $29-$69.
American Ballet Theatre: “Giselle,” a heart-rending tale of unrequited love, remorse and forgiveness. Opera House. Through Feb. 16. $49-$295.
“The Clemency of Titus,” a Cuban adaptation of Mozart’s opera “La Clemenza di Tito.” Eisenhower Theater. Feb. 13-15. $39–$149.
{!--/Brief Body Copy--}Washington National Opera: “Don Giovanni,” Mozart’s masterpiece about a charming, but predatory and manipulative, womanizer. Opera House. Feb. 29–March 22. $35 and up.
{!--/Brief Body Copy--}Washington National Opera: “Samson and Delilah,” Saint-Saëns’s romantic tale of love andbetrayal. Opera House. March 1–21. $35 and up.
MARYLAND THEATRE ENSEMBLE
31 W. Patrick St., Frederick, Md. 301/694-4744; marylandensemble.org
“Admissions,” a biting and hilarious look at privilege and power in higher education. Through March 1. $15-$24.
MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org
“Pilgrims Musa & Sheri in the New World,” a romantic comedy about Muslim and American identity full of unexpected twists. Part of the Voices from a Changing Middle East Festival. Through Feb. 16.
THE NATIONAL THEATRE
1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com
“The King’s Speech,” which inspired the 2010 Oscar-winning film, follows King George VI and how he conquered his debilitating stammer with the help of speech therapist. Through Feb. 16. Recommended for ages 13 and up.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. 804/346-8113; rtriangle.org
“Cake,” Bekah Brunstetter’s new comedy inspired by national events. Feb. 14 to March 7. $10-$35.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“Grease,” a rollicking musical about a group of high schoolers experiencing love and heartbreak during the 1950s. Through March 15. $37-$72.
SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY
Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/547-1122; shakespearetheatre.org
“The Amen Corner,” by James Baldwin, tackles the role of the church in the black community. Through March 15.
STAGE DOOR PRODUCTIONS
810 Caroline St., third floor. stagedoorproductions.org
“Having Our Say, The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years,” about two sisters who recount a series of events and anecdotes drawn from their rich family history and careers as pioneering African American professionals. Through Feb. 16.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Fences,” August Wilson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama explores the African American experience during 1950s Pittsburgh. Part of the Acts of Faith Festival. Through March 1. $30 and up.
Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“The 39 Steps,” featuring a cast of four performing over 150 characters, mixes a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, and adds a dash of Monty Python. Feb. 14 to March 29. $44 and up.
WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE
641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net
“Shipwreck: A History Play About 2017” follows a group of liberals who gather at a farmhouse in upstate New York for a relaxing weekend. Co-production with The Public Theater. Through March 8.
