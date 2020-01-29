ALTRIA THEATER
6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com
Broadway in Richmond: “Cats,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical adapted from T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.” Feb. 4-9. $39.50-$88.50.
ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“A Thousand Splendid Suns” follows the lives of two Afghan women who are inextricably bound together in war-ravaged Kabul. Kreeger Theater. Through March 1.
CARPENTER THEATRE
Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St., Richmond. 800/514-3849; DominionEnergyCenter.com
“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead,” Tom Stoppard’s existential tragi-comedy about two minor characters from “Hamlet.” Through Feb. 16. $20-$35.
CHAMBERLAYNE ACTORS THEATRE
319 N. Wilkinson Road, Richmond. 804/262-9760; cattheatre.com
“Bloomsday,” an Irish time-travel love story that blends wit, humor and heartache. Feb. 7-22. $15-$25.
THE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER
2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen. 804/261-ARTS; artsglenallen.com
Henrico Theatre Company: “The Melody Lingers On: The Songs of Irving Berlin.” Tthrough Feb. 2. $15.
FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE
Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org
“Rabbit Hole,” David Lindsay-Abaire’s Pulitzer-Prize winning drama. Through Feb. 9.
FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St. SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” Shakespeare’s delightful comedy on love, money, deception and the power of women. Through March 1. $27-$85.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“Silent Sky,” an inspiring drama about Henrietta Leavitt and her fellow women “computers” who transformed the science of astronomy. Through Feb. 23. Recommended for 10 and older. $20-$70.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu
Celebrating the Great American Songbook! The Mason Cabaret in Concert, Saturday and Sunday. Harris Theater. Presented by the Mason School of Theater. $35.
Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company: “What Problem?” examines group identity and its relationship to aloneness set to spoken word and live music. World premiere. Center for the Arts Concert Hall. Feb. 1. $34-$53.
DanceFest Afternoon Festival Performance. Harris Theatre. Feb. 2. $10.
Virginia Opera: “Cinderella,” Center for the Arts Concert Hall. Feb. 15-16. $45-$115.Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org
Celebrating the Great American Songbook! The Mason Cabaret in Concert, Feb. 7. Presented by the Mason School of Theater. $19-$35.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
Broadway Center Stage: “Next to Normal,” Pulitzer Prize-winning musical about a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness. Starring Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones and Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon. Eisenhower Theater. Through Monday. $69-$215.
MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org
“Pilgrims Musa & Sheri in the New World,” a romantic comedy about Muslim and American identity full of unexpected twists. Part of the Voices from a Changing Middle East Festival. Through Feb. 16.
THE NATIONAL THEATRE
1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com.
“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” an immersive concert-style theater show chronicling the journey shared by the folk-rock duo. Featuring full live band performing all the hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more. Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. Recommended for ages 4 and up. $59 and up.
”The King’s Speech,” which inspired the 2010 Oscar-winning film, follows King George VI and how he conquered his debilitating stammer with the help of speech therapist. Feb. 11-16. Recommended for ages 13 and up.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. 804/346-8113; rtriangle.org
“Cake,” Bekah Brunstetter’s new comedy inspired by national events. Feb. 14 to March 7. $10-$35.RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“Grease,” a rollicking musical about a group of high schoolers experiencing love and heartbreak during the 1950s. Through March 15. $37-$72.
SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY
Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/547-1122; shakespearetheatre.org
“The Amen Corner,” by James Baldwin, tackles the role of the church in the black community. Feb. 11 to March 15.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“Gun & Powder,” inspired by a true story, examines race, family and identity through the lives of African American twins who went from farm girls to legends. Through Feb. 23.
STAGE DOOR PRODUCTIONS
810 Caroline St., third floor. stagedoorproductions.org
“Having Our Say, The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years,” about two sisters who recount a series of events and anecdotes drawn from their rich family history and careers as pioneering African American professionals. Feb. 8-16.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Fences,” August Wilson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama explores the African American experience during 1950s Pittsburgh. Part of the Acts of Faith Festival. Feb. 7 to March 1. $30 and up.
Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“The 39 Steps,” featuring a cast of four performing over 150 characters, mixes a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, and adds a dash of Monty Python. Feb. 14 to March 29. $44 and up.
WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE
641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net
“Shipwreck: A History Play About 2017” follows a group of liberals who gather at a farmhouse in upstate New York for a relaxing weekend. Co-production with The Public Theater. Feb. 10 to March 8.—Compiled by Gail Choochan
