ALTRIA THEATER
6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com
“Dancing with the Stars: Live!” featuring the TV show’s professional dancers in a brand-new production, showcasing every type of dance style ranging from tango to foxtrot, cha-cha to waltz—and everything in between. Jan. 9. $59.50-$89.50.
Broadway in Richmond: “Cats,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical adapted from T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.” Feb. 4-9. $39.50-$88.50.
ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“A Thousand Splendid Suns” follows the lives of two Afghan women who are inextricably bound together in war-ravaged Kabul. Kreeger Theater. Jan. 17 to March 1.
CARPENTER THEATRE
Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St., Richmond. 800/514-3849; DominionEnergyCenter.com
“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” an immersive concert-style theater show chronicling the journey shared by the folk-rock duo. Featuring full live band performing all the hits, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more. Jan. 9. $28.50-$68.50.
“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead,” Tom Stoppard’s existential tragi-comedy about two minor characters from “Hamlet.” Jan. 23 to Feb. 16. $20-$35.
THE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER
2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen. 804/261-ARTS; artsglenallen.com
Henrico Theatre Company: “The Melody Lingers On: The Songs of Irving Berlin,” Jan. 24 to Feb. 2. $15.
FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE
Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org
“Rabbit Hole,” by David Lindsay-Abaire. Jan. 24 to Feb. 9.
FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St. SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” Shakespeare’s delightful comedy on love, money, deception and the power of women. Jan. 14 to March 1. $27-$85.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“Silent Sky,” an inspiring drama about Henrietta Leavitt and her fellow women “computers” who transformed the science of astronomy. Jan. 24 to Feb. 23. Recommended for 10 and older. $20-$70.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
Center for the Arts, 4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu
Shen Yun, a multidimensional, inspiring journey through one of humanity’s greatest treasures—the five millennia of traditional Chinese culture. Jan. 16-19. $80 and up.
Alonzo King LINES Ballet: “Figures of Speech,” Jan. 25. Pre-performance discussion begins 45 minutes prior; seating is limited. $29-$48.
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org
Dance Etcetera: 39th Annual Winter Concert, Jan. 11. $24.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
“My Fair Lady,” national tour of Lincoln Center Theater revival directed by Bartlett Sher. Opera House. Through Jan. 19. $39-$159.
Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures: “Swan Lake,” featuring a male ensemble in place of the female corps de ballet. Jan. 21-26. $29-$109.
Broadway Center Stage: “Next to Normal,” Pulitzer Prize-winning musical about a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness. Starring Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones and Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon. Eisenhower Theater. Jan. 29 to Feb. 3.
THE LINCOLN THEATRE
1215 U St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/888-0050; ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1889284
Story District’s Top Shelf, featuring the best eight stories out of 156 from the past year told live on Story District stages around Washington, D.C. Jan. 25. $30-$40.
MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org
“Pilgrims Musa & Sheri in the New World,” a romantic comedy about Muslim and American identity full of unexpected twists. Part of the Voices from a Changing Middle East Festival. Jan. 16 to Feb. 16.
THE NATIONAL THEATRE
1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com. Ticket lottery: Twenty ($25) tickets will be available to purchase for each Broadway at the National performance. Details at thenationaldc.com/ticket-lottery.
“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” an immersive concert-style theater show chronicling the journey shared by the folk-rock duo. Featuring full live band performing all the hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more. Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. Recommended for ages 4 and up. $59 and up.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“Grease,” a rollicking musical about a group of high schoolers experiencing love and heartbreak during the 1950s. Jan. 8 to March 15. $37-$72.
SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY
Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/547-1122; shakespearetheatre.org
“Peter and Wendy,” featuring an adaptation by Lauren Gunderson. Through Jan. 12. Recommended for audiences 5 years and older.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“Ol’ Blue Eyes: Frank Sinatra,” a cabaret featuring all of his famous tunes, including “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Strangers in the Night,” “The Way You Look Tonight” and more. Jan. 7-18.
“Gun & Powder,” inspired by a true story, examines race, family and identity through the lives of African American twins who went from farm girls to legends. Jan. 28 to Feb. 23.
STAGE DOOR PRODUCTIONS
810 Caroline St., third floor. stagedoorproductions.org
“Having Our Say, The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years,” about two sisters who recount a series of events and anecdotes drawn from their rich family history and careers as pioneering African-American professionals. Jan. 31 to Feb. 9.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Fences,” August Wilson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama explores the African American experience during 1950s Pittsburgh. Part of the Acts of Faith Festival. Feb. 7 to March 1. $30 and up.Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Always... Patsy Cline,” based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with Houston fan Louise Seger. Through Jan. 12. $44 and up.
WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE
641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net
”Shipwreck: A History Play About 2017,” follows a group of liberals who gather at a farmhouse in upstate New York for a relaxing weekend. Co-production with The Public Theater. Feb. 10 to March 8.—Compiled by Gail Choochan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.