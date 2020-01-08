The Simon & Garfunkel Story

HERE’S TO YOU: Follow the journey of legendary folk-rock musicians Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel as ‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’ visits the Carpenter Theatre in Richmond tonight and the National Theatre in Washington, D.C., later this month.

 LANE PETERS

ALTRIA THEATER

6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com

“Dancing with the Stars: Live!” featuring the TV show’s professional dancers in a brand-new production, showcasing every type of dance style ranging from tango to foxtrot, cha-cha to waltz—and everything in between. Jan. 9. $59.50-$89.50.

Broadway in Richmond: “Cats,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical adapted from T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.” Feb. 4-9. $39.50-$88.50.

ARENA STAGE

1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org

“A Thousand Splendid Suns” follows the lives of two Afghan women who are inextricably bound together in war-ravaged Kabul. Kreeger Theater. Jan. 17 to March 1.

CARPENTER THEATRE

Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St., Richmond. 800/514-3849; DominionEnergyCenter.com

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” an immersive concert-style theater show chronicling the journey shared by the folk-rock duo. Featuring full live band performing all the hits, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more. Jan. 9. $28.50-$68.50.

“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead,” Tom Stoppard’s existential tragi-comedy about two minor characters from “Hamlet.” Jan. 23 to Feb. 16. $20-$35.

THE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER

2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen. 804/261-ARTS; artsglenallen.com

Henrico Theatre Company: “The Melody Lingers On: The Songs of Irving Berlin,” Jan. 24 to Feb. 2. $15.

FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE

Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org

“Rabbit Hole,” by David Lindsay-Abaire. Jan. 24 to Feb. 9.

FOLGER THEATRE

201 E. Capitol St. SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” Shakespeare’s delightful comedy on love, money, deception and the power of women. Jan. 14 to March 1. $27-$85.

FORD’S THEATRE

511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org

“Silent Sky,” an inspiring drama about Henrietta Leavitt and her fellow women “computers” who transformed the science of astronomy. Jan. 24 to Feb. 23. Recommended for 10 and older. $20-$70.

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY

Center for the Arts, 4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu

Shen Yun, a multidimensional, inspiring journey through one of humanity’s greatest treasures—the five millennia of traditional Chinese culture. Jan. 16-19. $80 and up.

Alonzo King LINES Ballet: “Figures of Speech,” Jan. 25. Pre-performance discussion begins 45 minutes prior; seating is limited. $29-$48.

Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org

Dance Etcetera: 39th Annual Winter Concert, Jan. 11. $24.

KENNEDY CENTER

2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org

“My Fair Lady,” national tour of Lincoln Center Theater revival directed by Bartlett Sher. Opera House. Through Jan. 19. $39-$159.

Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures: “Swan Lake,” featuring a male ensemble in place of the female corps de ballet. Jan. 21-26. $29-$109.

Broadway Center Stage: “Next to Normal,” Pulitzer Prize-winning musical about a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness. Starring Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones and Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon. Eisenhower Theater. Jan. 29 to Feb. 3.

THE LINCOLN THEATRE

1215 U St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/888-0050; ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1889284

Story District’s Top Shelf, featuring the best eight stories out of 156 from the past year told live on Story District stages around Washington, D.C. Jan. 25. $30-$40.

MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY

Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org

“Pilgrims Musa & Sheri in the New World,” a romantic comedy about Muslim and American identity full of unexpected twists. Part of the Voices from a Changing Middle East Festival. Jan. 16 to Feb. 16.

THE NATIONAL THEATRE

1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com. Ticket lottery: Twenty ($25) tickets will be available to purchase for each Broadway at the National performance. Details at thenationaldc.com/ticket-lottery.

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” an immersive concert-style theater show chronicling the journey shared by the folk-rock duo. Featuring full live band performing all the hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more. Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. Recommended for ages 4 and up. $59 and up.

RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com

“Grease,” a rollicking musical about a group of high schoolers experiencing love and heartbreak during the 1950s. Jan. 8 to March 15. $37-$72.

SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY

Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/547-1122; shakespearetheatre.org

“Peter and Wendy,” featuring an adaptation by Lauren Gunderson. Through Jan. 12. Recommended for audiences 5 years and older.

SIGNATURE THEATRE

4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org

“Ol’ Blue Eyes: Frank Sinatra,” a cabaret featuring all of his famous tunes, including “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Strangers in the Night,” “The Way You Look Tonight” and more. Jan. 7-18.

“Gun & Powder,” inspired by a true story, examines race, family and identity through the lives of African American twins who went from farm girls to legends. Jan. 28 to Feb. 23.

STAGE DOOR PRODUCTIONS

810 Caroline St., third floor. stagedoorproductions.org

“Having Our Say, The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years,” about two sisters who recount a series of events and anecdotes drawn from their rich family history and careers as pioneering African-American professionals. Jan. 31 to Feb. 9.

VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE

The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org

“Fences,” August Wilson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama explores the African American experience during 1950s Pittsburgh. Part of the Acts of Faith Festival. Feb. 7 to March 1. $30 and up.Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org

“Always... Patsy Cline,” based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with Houston fan Louise Seger. Through Jan. 12. $44 and up.

WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE

641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net

”Shipwreck: A History Play About 2017,” follows a group of liberals who gather at a farmhouse in upstate New York for a relaxing weekend. Co-production with The Public Theater. Feb. 10 to March 8.—Compiled by Gail Choochan

—Compiled by Gail Choochan

Tags

Load comments