ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“Ann,” by Holland Taylor, is a captivating tribute to Texas Gov. Ann Richards’ life as an activist, politician and feminist champion. Kreeger Theater. Through Aug. 11. $41-$95.
CHARLOTTESVILLE OPERA
The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Charlottesville. theparamount.net
“Camelot,” Lerner and Loewe’s classic tale follows a young King Arthur, whose ideals are tested when his queen, Guenevere, falls in love with the knight Lancelot. July 19 and July 21. $12-$75.
COLONIAL BEACH PLAYHOUSE
717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org
"Charlotte’s Web,” the classic childhood story of Wilbur, the irresistible young pig, and how he is saved by Charlotte the spider. Friday through Sunday Aug. 2-25. $18-$20.
DOMINION ENERGY CENTER
600 E. Grace St., Richmond. 804/592-3330; dominionenergycenter.com
“How Did This Get Made? LIVE!” featuring Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas and June Diane Raphael who deconstruct epically bad films for their popular podcast show. July 20. $37-$77.
FOUR COUNTY PLAYERS
Barboursville Ruins, 17655 Winery Road, Barboursville. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org
Shakespeare at the Ruins: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” 7 p.m. July 18-20, July 25-27.
FREDERICKSBURG THEATRE ENSEMBLE
Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. fredericksburgtheatre.org
“Fool for Love,” by Sam Shepard. July 19-21 and July 26-28. $10.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. hyltoncenter.org
Prince William Little Theatre: “Annie.” Friday-Sunday July 19-28, with sensory-friendly performance on July 27 at 2 p.m. $15-$25.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
“The Band’s Visit,” based on the 2007 film, follows an Egyptian Police Band sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. Eisenhower Theater. Recommended for ages 10 and up. Through Aug. 4. $45-$149.
“Aladdin,” the hit Broadway musical based on the Disney film. Opera House. July 18 to Sept. 7. Recommended for ages 6 and up. $39-$179.
Freestyle Love Supreme, improvised musical ride with MCs, musicians and beatboxers. Family Theater. Through July 21. $55-$99.
The Second City: “America; It’s Complicated!” a world-premiere bipartisan sketch show. Theater Lab. Through Aug. 11. $49-$59.
MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org
“Twisted Melodies” tells the story of troubled and brilliant ’70s soul legend Donny Hathaway’s last day on earth. Through July 21.
MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE
Pure Flix World Theatre, 400 Fourth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 866/430-MOTB; MuseumoftheBible.org
“Amazing Grace,” one-act version of the inspirational Broadway musical. Through Aug. 18. $50-$65.
QUILL THEATRE
Agecroft Hall, 4305 Sulgrave Road, Richmond. 804/340-0115 or quilltheatre.org; 804/353-4241 or agecrofthall.org
21st Annual Richmond Shakespeare Festival: “The Taming of the Shrew,” all-female production. Through Aug. 4. $20-$35.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org
“Grey Gardens,” musical based on the iconic documentary about Jackie O’s most infamous relatives. Through July 27. $10-$40.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“South Pacific,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic WWII-themed musical intertwines the themes of romance, duty and prejudice. July 24 to Sept. 15. $37-$72; show-only tickets available.
SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY
Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/547-1122; shakespearetheatre.org
Free For All: “Hamlet,” with Michael Urie reprising his role as the doomed Danish prince from the 2018 production. Through July 21. Admission is free; tickets required. For ticket and lottery info, visit ShakespeareTheatre.org/FFA.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
Summer Cabaret Series, featuring Melissa Errico, Wesley Taylor, Joe Coleman, Christie Dashiell, Erin Driscoll, Maria Rizzo, Awa Sal Secka and Christian Douglas. ARK Theatre. Through Aug. 4.
"Assassins," Sondheim's daring and darkly funny musical featuring nine would-be and successful presidential assassins. Aug. 11 to Sept. 29.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Forever Plaid,” a barbershop musical revue, follows four friends who return from the afterlife for their last chance at musical glory. Featuring such songs as “Catch a Falling Star,” “Day-O,” “16 Tons,” “Three Coins in the Fountain” and “Chain Gang.” July 19 to Aug. 25. $44.
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“The Wiz,” based on L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” is set to the sounds of R&B, soul and pop. Through Aug. 4. $36 and up.
