ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“Ann,” by Holland Taylor, is a captivating tribute to Texas Gov. Ann Richards’ life as an activist, politician and feminist champion. Kreeger Theater. July 11 to Aug. 11. $41-$95.
Marathon reading of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Report. The public, nonpartisan event will feature up to 200 participants reading through Volume II of the report. In association with activist and actress Jjana Valentiner. July 11, noon to 11 p.m. conclude at 11 p.m. in the Molly Smith Study. Viewers may enter and leave at any time.
CENTRAL RAPPAHANNOCK REGIONAL LIBRARY
1201 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. capitalfringe.org
Project Ele: “What Wasn’t,” by Massaponax High School graduate Hannah Smetek, is a play about the complexities of choice as it follows the trauma inflicted on a family. 7:30 p.m. June 26-27. $10. Will be performed at the Capital Fringe Festival 2019 in July 12, July 14, July 20 and July 23.
CHARLOTTESVILLE OPERA
The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Charlottesville. theparamount.net
“Camelot,” Lerner and Loewe’s classic tale follows a young King Arthur, whose ideals are tested when his queen, Guenevere, falls in love with the knight Lancelot. July 13-14, July 17, July 19 and July 21. $12-$75.
DOMINION ENERGY CENTER
600 E. Grace St., Richmond. 804/592-3330; dominionenergycenter.com
C.S. Lewis’ “The Screwtape Letters.” Carpenter Theatre. June 29. $41-$91. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Children under age 4 not admitted.
"How Did This Get Made? LIVE!" featuring Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas and June Diane Raphael who deconst epically bad films for their popular podcast show. July 20. $37-$77.
FORD'S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
"One Destiny," a one-act play that follows 1860s actor Harry Hawk and Ford’s Theatre co-owner Harry Ford revisiting the events of April 14, 1865-the day of Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Through July 6 and July 11. 35 minutes. $5-$8.
FREDERICKSBURG THEATRE ENSEMBLE
Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. fredericksburgtheatre.org
“The Boys in the Band,” Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking 1968 play for its portrayal of gay life, centers on a group of friends who gather for a birthday party in New York’s Upper East Side. June 21-23 and June 28-30. $10.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. hyltoncenter.org
Virginia Dance Center: “Dancing Under the Sea.” June 22. $12-$20.
Prince William Little Theatre: "Annie." Friday-Sunday July 19-28, with sensory-friendly performance on July 27 at 2 p.m. $15-$25.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
NSO Pops: 50 Years Over the Rainbow: A Judy Garland Celebration, Concert Hall. June 28-29. $24-$99.
“Hello, Dolly!” starring Broadway legend Betty Buckley. Opera House. Through July 7. $49-$159.
“Byhalia, Mississippi,” Evan Linder’s timely and heartwarming comedy about race, infidelity and family. Through July 7. $49-$89.
"The Band's Visit," based on the 2007 film, about an an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. Eisenhower Theater. Recommended for age 10 and up. July 9 to Aug. 4. $45-$149.
The Second City: “America; It’s Complicated!” a world-premiere bipartisan sketch show. Theater Lab. Through Aug. 11. $49-$59.
MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org
"Twisted Melodies" tells the story of troubled and brilliant '70s soul legend Donny Hathaway's last day on earth. Through July 21.
MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE
Pure Flix World Theatre, 400 Fourth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 866/430-MOTB; MuseumoftheBible.org
“Amazing Grace,” one-act version of the inspirational Broadway musical. Through Aug. 18. $50-$65.
QUILL THEATRE
Agecroft Hall, 4305 Sulgrave Road, Richmond. 804/340-0115 or quilltheatre.org; 804/353-4241 or agecrofthall.org
21st Annual Richmond Shakespeare Festival: “The Tempest,” through June 30; “The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr,” July 6; and an all-female “The Taming of the Shrew,” July 11-Aug. 4. $20-$35.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org
“Grey Gardens,” musical based on the iconic documentary about Jackie O’s most infamous relatives. Though July 27. $10-$40.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“The Pirates of Penzance” places Gilbert and Sullivan’s beloved comic operetta in late-18th-century Virginia, when King George III ruled the colony. Through July 7. $37-$72; show-only tickets available.
ROUND HOUSE THEATRE
Lansburgh Theatre, 450 Seventh St. NW, Washington, D.C. 240/644-1100; RoundHouseTheatre.org
“A Doll’s House, Part 2,” a sequel to Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 masterpiece that opens up old wounds with fresh insight, unexpected humor, and modern sensibility. Through June 30. $41-$70.
SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY
Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/547-1122; shakespearetheatre.org
Free For All: “Hamlet,” with Michael Urie reprising his role as the doomed Danish prince from the 2018 production. July 10-July 21. Admission is free; tickets required. For ticket and lottery info, visit ShakespeareTheatre.org/FFA.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“Blackbeard,” world premiere musical about the most infamous pirate of all time. June 18 to July 14.
Summer Cabaret Series, featuring Melissa Errico, Wesley Taylor, Joe Coleman, Christie Dashiell, Erin Driscoll, Maria Rizzo, Awa Sal Secka and Christian Douglas. ARK Theatre. July 17 to Aug. 4.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Forever Plaid,” a barbershop musical revue, follows four friends who return from the afterlife for their last chance at musical glory. July 19 to Aug. 25. $44.
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“The Wiz,” based on L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” is set to the sounds of R&B, soul and pop. Through Aug. 4. $36 and up.