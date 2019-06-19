ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“Ann,” by Holland Taylor, is a captivating tribute to Texas Gov. Ann Richards’ life as an activist, politician and feminist champion. Kreeger Theater. July 11 to Aug. 11. $41-$95.
CAT THEATRE
319 N. Wilkinson Road, Henrico. 804/262-9760; cattheatre.com
“Office Hours,” by Norm Foster, follows six different stories unfolding at the same time in a race toward quitting time. Through June 22. $13-$33.
CENTRAL RAPPAHANNOCK REGIONAL LIBRARY
1201 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. capitalfringe.org
Project Ele: “What Wasn’t,” by Massaponax High School graduate Hannah Smetek, is a play about the complexities of choice as it follows the trauma inflicted on a family. 7:30 p.m. June 26-27. $10. Will be performed at the Capital Fringe Festival 2019 in July 12, July 14, July 20 and July 23.
CHARLOTTESVILLE OPERA
The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Charlottesville. theparamount.net
“Camelot,” Lerner and Loewe’s classic tale follows a young King Arthur, whose ideals are tested when his queen, Guenevere, falls in love with the knight Lancelot. July 13-14, July 17, July 19 and July 21. $12-$75.
DOMINION ENERGY CENTER
600 E. Grace St., Richmond. 804/592-3330; dominionenergycenter.com
City Dance Program Presents: “Grease is the Word.” Carpenter Theatre. June 22. $11-$14.50.
C.S. Lewis’ “The Screwtape Letters.” Carpenter Theatre. June 29. $41-$91. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Children under age 4 not admitted.
FORD'S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
"One Destiny," a one-act play that follows 1860s actor Harry Hawk and Ford’s Theatre co-owner Harry Ford revisiting the events of April 14, 1865-the day of Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Through July 6 and July 11. 35 minutes. $5-$8.
FREDERICKSBURG THEATRE ENSEMBLE
Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. fredericksburgtheatre.org
“The Boys in the Band,” Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking 1968 play for its portrayal of gay life, centers on a group of friends who gather for a birthday party in New York’s Upper East Side. June 21-23 and June 28-30. $10.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. hyltoncenter.org
Virginia Dance Center: “Dancing Under the Sea.” June 22. $12-$20.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
“Hello, Dolly!” starring Broadway legend Betty Buckley. Opera House. Through July 7. $49-$159.
“Byhalia, Mississippi,” Evan Linder’s timely and heartwarming comedy about race, infidelity and family. Through July 7. $49-$89.
“Falsettos,” the Tony-winning musical from William Finn and James Lapine, takes a hilarious and poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family. Eisenhower Theater. Through June 23. $49-$139.
The Second City: “America; It’s Complicated!” a world-premiere bipartisan sketch show. Theater Lab. Through Aug. 11. $49-$59.
LOW PLAYERS
LOW Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org
“Full Circle,” starring Michelle Ditzler, features classic Broadway songs and old standards. June 22-23. $21 adults, $16 students.
MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org
"Twisted Melodies" tells the story of troubled and brilliant '70s soul legend Donny Hathaway's last day on earth. Through July 21.
MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE
Pure Flix World Theatre, 400 Fourth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 866/430-MOTB; MuseumoftheBible.org
“Amazing Grace,” one-act version of the inspirational Broadway musical. Through Aug. 18. $50-$65.
QUILL THEATRE
Agecroft Hall, 4305 Sulgrave Road, Richmond. 804/340-0115 or quilltheatre.org; 804/353-4241 or agecrofthall.org
21st Annual Richmond Shakespeare Festival: “The Tempest,” through June 30; “The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr,” July 6; and an all-female “The Taming of the Shrew,” July 11-Aug. 4. $20-$35.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org
“Grey Gardens,” musical based on the iconic documentary about Jackie O’s most infamous relatives. Though July 13. $10-$40.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“The Pirates of Penzance” places Gilbert and Sullivan’s beloved comic operetta in late-18th-century Virginia, when King George III ruled the colony. Through July 7. $37-$72; show-only tickets available.
ROUND HOUSE THEATRE
Lansburgh Theatre, 450 Seventh St. NW, Washington, D.C. 240/644-1100; RoundHouseTheatre.org
“A Doll’s House, Part 2,” a sequel to Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 masterpiece that opens up old wounds with fresh insight, unexpected humor, and modern sensibility. Through June 30. $41-$70.
SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY
Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/547-1122; shakespearetheatre.org
Free For All: “Hamlet,” with Michael Urie reprising his role as the doomed Danish prince from the 2018 production. July 10-July 21. Admission is free; tickets required. For ticket and lottery info, visit ShakespeareTheatre.org/FFA.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“Spunk,” based on three short stories by Zora Neale Hurston and infused with blues music. Through June 23.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Forever Plaid,” a barbershop musical revue, follows four friends who return from the afterlife for their last chance at musical glory. July 19 to Aug. 25. $44.
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“The Wiz,” based on L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” is set to the sounds of R&B, soul and pop. June 21 to Aug. 4. $36 and up.