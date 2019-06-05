ANACOSTIA PLAYHOUSE
2020 Shannon Place SE, Washington, D.C. 202/241-2539; theateralliance.com
“Klytmnestra: An Epic Slam Poem,” fusing Kabuki, African dance and Greek myth, is a dynamic retelling of the classic tale written to vindicate a mother slain by her own son’s hand. Through June 16. $30-$40.
ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“Jubilee,” a cappella music-infused play inspired by the world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers. Kreeger Theater. Through June 9. $41-$95.
CAT THEATRE
319 N. Wilkinson Road, Henrico. 804/262-9760; cattheatre.com
“Office Hours,” by Norm Foster, follows six different stories unfolding at the same time in a race toward quitting time. June 7-22. $13-$33.
CHARLOTTESVILLE OPERA
The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Charlottesville. theparamount.net
“Camelot,” Lerner and Loewe’s classic tale follows a young King Arthur, whose ideals are tested when his queen, Guenevere, falls in love with the knight Lancelot. July 13-14, July 17, July 19 and July 21. $12-$75.COALITION THEATER
8 W. Broad St., Richmond. rvacomedy.com, 2ndbestfest.com
2nd Best Comedy Fest V, featuring shows, workshops and parties with local and national comedy acts. June 6-8.
DOMINION ENERGY CENTER
600 E. Grace St., Richmond. 804/592-3330; dominionenergycenter.com
Comedian Tom Segura. June 13. $37-$77.
FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St., SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“Love’s Labor’s Lost,” Shakespeare’s comedy about lovers and clowns, foolery and the follies of the heart. Through June 16. $42-$79.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
Center for the Arts, 4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu
South Riding Dance: Carnival-19 Year Celebration. June 7-8. $20-$30.
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. hyltoncenter.org
Showcase Dance Studio: Lights, Camera, Action. Spring recital. June 8. $22.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
“Hello, Dolly!” starring Broadway legend Betty Buckley. Opera House. Through July 7. $49-$159.
“Byhalia, Mississippi,” Evan Linder’s timely and heartwarming comedy about race, infidelity and family. June 7 to July 7. $49-$89.
”Falsettos,” the Tony-winning musical from William Finn and James Lapine, takes a hilarious and poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family. Eisenhower Theater. June 11-23. $49-$139.
“HERStory: Love Forever, Hip Hop,” fully staged play examines the role of women in Hip Hop. Family Theater. June 14–15.
The Second City: “America; It’s Complicated!” a world-premiere bipartisan sketch show. Theater Lab. June 15–Aug. 11.
LOW PLAYERS
LOW Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org
“Full Circle,” starring Michelle Ditzler, features classic Broadway songs and old standards. June 22-23. $21 adults, $16 students.
MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org
“Sooner/Later” navigates the paths of romance, marriage and parenting while exploring the pains and pleasures of all three. Through June 16.
MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE
Pure Flix World Theatre, 400 Fourth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 866/430-MOTB; MuseumoftheBible.org
“Amazing Grace,” one-act version of the inspirational Broadway musical. Through Aug. 18. $50-$65.
QUILL THEATRE
Agecroft Hall, 4305 Sulgrave Road, Richmond. 804/340-0115 or quilltheatre.org; 804/353-4241 or agecrofthall.org
21st Annual Richmond Shakespeare Festival: “The Tempest,” June 6-30; “The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr,” July 6; and an all-female “The Taming of the Shrew,” July 11-Aug. 4. $20-$35.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org
“Grey Gardens,” musical based on the iconic documentary about Jackie O’s most infamous relatives. June 12 to July 13. $10-$40.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“The Pirates of Penzance” places Gilbert and Sullivan’s beloved comic operetta in late-18th-century Virginia, when King George III ruled the colony. Through July 7. $37-$72; show-only tickets available.
ROUND HOUSE THEATRE
Lansburgh Theatre, 450 Seventh St. NW, Washington, D.C. 240/644-1100; RoundHouseTheatre.org
“A Doll’s House, Part 2,” a sequel to Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 masterpiece that opens up old wounds with fresh insight, unexpected humor, and modern sensibility. Through June 30. $41-$70.
SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY
Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/547-1122; shakespearetheatre.org
Free For All: “Hamlet,” with Michael Urie reprising his role as the doomed Danish prince from the 2018 production. July 10-July 21. Admission is free; tickets required. For ticket and lottery info, visit ShakespeareTheatre.org/FFA.SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“Spunk,” based on three short stories by Zora Neale Hurston and infused with blues music. Through June 23.
STAGE DOOR PRODUCTIONS
810 Caroline St., third floor. stagedoorproductions.org
“Play On! A Comedy” Rick Abbott. June 7-9. $12-$16.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“The Wiz,” based on L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” is set to the sounds of R&B, soul and pop. June 21 to Aug. 4. $36 and up.
