ALTRIA THEATER
6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com
Chris Tucker, actor and comedian. March 27. $40.50-$80.50.
“Fiddler on the Roof,” a heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. April 7-12. $39.50-$98.50.
ANACOSTIA PLAYHOUSE
2020 Shannon Place SE, Washington, D.C. 202/241-2539; theateralliance.com
“This Bitter Earth,” set against the backdrop of the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement. Through March 22.
ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“Celia and Fidel” imagines a conversation between Cuba’s most influential female revolutionary and its most notorious political leader in a contest between morality and power. Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle. Through April 12.
FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE
Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org
“Night Must Fall,” a psychological thriller. March 13-29.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“Guys and Dolls,” a musical comedy about dice-slinging gamblers, pious missionaries and glamorous showgirls set in 1950s New York. Recommended for 10 and older. $34-$86. March 13 to May 20.
FREDERICKSBURG THEATRE ENSEMBLE
Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. fredericksburgtheatre.org
“The House of Yes,” a dark comedy by Wendy MacLeod. March 20-29. $15.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
Center for the Arts, 4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu
“Talking to Strangers”: An Evening with Malcolm Gladwell. March 18. Free; tickets are required and can be reserved online through Eventbrite.
Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano, featuring a mosaic of traditional folk dances such as the Jarabe Tapatío, the Deer Dance, the Aztecs/Concheros and more. March 21. Pre-performance discussion begins 45 minutes before; seating is limited. $29-$48.
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org
Manassas Ballet Theatre: “Les Sylphides and More,” Merchant Hall. March 13-15.
Prince William Little Theatre: “Sister Act,” Gregory Family Theater. March 13-22.
Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano, featuring a mosaic of traditional folk dances such as the Jarabe Tapatío, the Deer Dance, the Aztecs/Concheros and more. March 22. Pre-performance discussion begins 1 hour before. $29-$48.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
Ellen Reid | Roxie Perkins: “pri sm,” a surreal, haunting opera, which explores the trauma of sexual abuse and the elasticity of memory that can follow in its wake. Terrace Theater. Friday and Saturday. $29.
Washington National Opera: “Samson and Delilah,” Saint-Saëns’s romantic tale of love and betrayal. Opera House. Through March 21. $35 and up.
Washington National Opera: “Don Giovanni,” Mozart’s masterpiece about a charming, but predatory and manipulative, womanizer. Opera House. Through March 22. $35 and up.
MODLIN CENTER OF THE ARTS
University of Richmond, 453 Westhampton Way, Richmond. modlin.richmond.edu
Ballet Folclórico Nacional, Alice Jepson Theatre, March 18. $18-$36.
THE NATIONAL THEATRE
1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com
“The Last Ship,” starring Sting, tells the story of a community amid the demise of the shipbuilding industry. March 27 to April 5. Recommended for ages 12 and up. $49-$154.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“Grease,” a rollicking musical about a group of high schoolers experiencing love and heartbreak during the 1950s. Through March 15. $37-$72.
SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY
Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/547-1122; shakespearetheatre.org
“The Amen Corner,” by James Baldwin, tackles the role of the church in the black community. Through March 15.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes,” world premiere comedy about opening your home, occasionally your wallet and always your heart. Through March 20.
TEATRO DE LA LUNA
Casa de la Luna, 4020 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/882-6227; teatrodelaluna.org
“La Madre Pasota (The Drop-out Mother),” a tragicomic monologue about a mother who goes through a radical change out of love for her son. March 20-29. $25-$30.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“The 39 Steps,” featuring a cast of four performing over 150 characters, mixes a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, and adds a dash of Monty Python. Through March 29. $44 and up.
Theatre Gym, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Small Mouth Sounds,” about six strangers who escape city life for a silent retreat in the woods to confront their inner demons. Contains nudity and adult content. Recommended for patrons 18 and older. Co-produced by Virginia Rep and Cadence Theatre Company. Part of the Acts of Faith Festival. Through March 29. $20 and up.
WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE
641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net
“There’s Always the Hudson” takes an unflinching look at confronting trauma, and how the bonds with our chosen family can carry us through. April 6 to May 3.
