ALLIANCE FOR NEW MUSIC—THEATRE
Universalist National Memorial Church, 16th and S streets NW, Washington, D.C. newmusictheatre.org/black-pearl-sings
“Black Pearl Sings!” is the story of two extraordinary women living in Texas during the Depression era and features over 20 American folk and spiritual songs. Through May 4.
ALTRIA THEATER
6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com
“Star Wars: A New Hope,” in concert with the Richmond Symphony. May 4. $40-$80.
“Something Rotten!” the Tony-nominated smash about two brothers who set out to write the world’s very first musical. May 17-19. $33.50 and up.
ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“Junk,” by Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar, inspired by the volatile and cutthroat financial world and the junk bond giants of the 1980s. Fichandler Stage. Through May 5. $56-95.
“Jubilee,” a cappella music-infused play inspired by the world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers. Kreeger Theater. Through June 2. $41-$95.
CAT THEATRE
319 N. Wilkinson Road, Henrico. 804/262-9760; cattheatre.com
“BINGO! The Winning Musical,” a musical comedy about a group of die-hard BINGO players who stop at nothing to get to their weekly game. Through May 4. $13-$33.
FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE
Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org
“My Fair Lady,” the classic musical where a cockney flower girl seeks out speech lessons from the intelligent, yet eccentric, professor. May 3-19.
FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St., SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“Love’s Labor’s Lost,” Shakespeare’s comedy about lovers and clowns, foolery and the follies of the heart. Through June 9. $42-$79.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“Into the Woods,” by Stephen Sondheim, is an imaginative, darkly comical remix of beloved fairy tales. Recommended for 12 and older. Through May 22.
FREDERICKSBURG THEATRE ENSEMBLE
Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. fredericksburgtheatre.org
“Hand to God,” by Robert Askins, explores the startlingly fragile nature of faith, morality, and the ties that bind us. May.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu
Mason School of Theater: “A Concert Presentation of Merrily We Roll Along,” Center for the Arts. May 3. $10-$20.
Fairfax Symphony Orchestra: Verdi’s “Requiem,” May 11. Pre-Performance Discussion at 7 p.m. $15-$50.
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. hyltoncenter.org
The Creative and Performing Arts Center: “A Raisin in the Sun,” April 27-28 and May 4. $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
American Festival Pops Orchestra: “Movie Music Magic,” May 3. $30-$50.
Northern Virginia Ballet: Coppelia,” May 5. $20-$28.
GOTTWALD PLAYHOUSE
Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St., Richmond. 800/514-3849; etix.com
“An Evening with C.S. Lewis,” starring David Payne, follows the famous British author as he recalls the people and events that inspired his thought and shaped his life. May 3-5. $55.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
Lucky Plush Productions: “Rooming House” fuses dance, theater and spoken word. Terrace Theater. May 2-4. $39 and up.
National Symphony Orchestra Pops: Vanessa Williams, Concert Hall. May 3-4.
Washington National Opera: “Tosca,” Opera House. May 11-25. $35-$300.
“Shear Madness,” a whodunit that holds the Guinness world record as the longest-running play in America. Theater Lab. Ongoing. $54 and up.
MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org
“Sooner/Later” navigates the paths of romance, marriage and parenting while exploring the pains and pleasures of all three. May 15-June 16.
MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE
Pure Flix World Theatre, 400 Fourth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 866/430-MOTB; MuseumoftheBible.org
“Amazing Grace,” one-act version of the inspirational Broadway musical. Through Aug. 18. $50-$65.
THE NATIONAL THEATRE
1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com
“Pride & Joy,” about the untold love story of Anna Gordy Gaye and R&B singer Marvin Gaye. Through May 12. $49-$99.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org
“Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England,” a quirky comedy about love and extinction. Through May 4.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“The Color Purple,” a stirring family chronicle based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated film. Through May 5. $37–$72.
ROUND HOUSE THEATRE
Lansburgh Theatre, 450 Seventh St. NW, Washington, D.C. 240/644-1100; RoundHouseTheatre.org
“Oslo,” a political thriller following negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians that resulted in the historic 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Through May 19.SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY
Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/547-1122; shakespearetheatre.org
“The Oresteia,” the sole surviving trilogy in Greek tragedy: “Agamemnon,” “The Libation Bearers” and “The Eumenides.” Through June 2.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“Grand Hotel,” a musical set in 1928 Berlin, follows a series of eclectic guests and staff. Through May 19.
“Spunk,” based on three short stories by Zora Neale Hurston and infused with blues music. Through June 23.
STAGE DOOR PRODUCTIONS
810 Caroline St., third floor. stagedoorproductions.org
“Play On!” a comedy by Rick Abbott. May 31-June 2 and June 7-9.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Atlantis: A New Musical” follows a young refugee who washes ashore on an isolated, mysterious island. Suggested for ages 8 and up. Through May 5. $36 and up.
Theatre Gym, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
”Gloria” follows a the editorial assistants at a prestigious Manhattan magazine. May 11 to June 2. $20 and up.
WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE
641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net
“Describe the Night” traces the stories of seven lost souls connected across decades by history, fiction, lies, and blood. May 27 to June 23.