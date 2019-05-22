ALTRIA THEATER
6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com
“Something Rotten!” the Tony-nominated smash about two brothers who set out to write the world’s very first musical. May 17-19. $33.50 and up.
ANACOSTIA PLAYHOUSE
2020 Shannon Place SE, Washington, D.C. 202/241-2539; theateralliance.com
“Klytmnestra: An Epic Slam Poem,” fusing Kabuki, African dance and Greek myth, is a dynamic retelling of the classic tale written to vindicate a mother slain by her own son’s hand. May 21-June 16. $30-$40.
ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“Jubilee,” a cappella music-infused play inspired by the world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers. Kreeger Theater. Through June 2. $41-$95.
CAT THEATRE
319 N. Wilkinson Road, Henrico. 804/262-9760; cattheatre.com
“Office Hours,” by Norm Foster, follows six different stories unfolding at the same time in a race toward quitting time. June 7-22. $13-$33.DOMINION ENERGY CENTER
600 E. Grace St., Richmond. 800/514-3849; etix.com
Richmond Symphony: “Carmen in Concert with Denyce Graves.” Carpenter Theatre. May 18. Free pre-concert talk at 7 p.m. $10-$75.
Central Virginia Dance Academy: “Passports Please!” Carpenter Theatre. June 1-2. $9-$16.FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE
Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org
“My Fair Lady,” the classic musical where a cockney flower girl seeks out speech lessons from the intelligent, yet eccentric, professor. Through May 19.
FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St., SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“Love’s Labor’s Lost,” Shakespeare’s comedy about lovers and clowns, foolery and the follies of the heart. Through June 9. $42-$79.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“Into the Woods” is an imaginative, darkly comical remix of beloved fairy tales. Recommended for ages 12 and older. Through May 22.
FREDERICKSBURG THEATRE ENSEMBLE
Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. fredericksburgtheatre.org
“Hand to God,” by Robert Askins, explores the startlingly fragile nature of faith, morality and the ties that bind us. Not suitable for children. May 17-19 and May 24-26. $10.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. hyltoncenter.org
Manassas Ballet Theatre: “The Sleeping Beauty,” with accompaniment by Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra. May 17-19. $25-$65.
Northern Virginia Ballet: 2019 Recital. May 26. $15-$20.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
Washington National Opera: “Tosca,” Opera House. Through May 25. $35-$300.
National Symphony Orchestra: “Unexpected Italy (I): Liszt & Rossini,” Concert Hall. May 16-17. $15-$89.
Ballet Across America with Dance Theatre of Harlem and Miami City Ballet, Opera House. May 28 to June 2. $29-$119.
“Shear Madness,” a whodunit that holds the Guinness world record as the longest-running play in America. Theater Lab. Ongoing. $54 and up.
MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org
“Sooner/Later” navigates the paths of romance, marriage and parenting while exploring the pains and pleasures of all three. Through June 16.
MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE
Pure Flix World Theatre, 400 Fourth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 866/430-MOTB; MuseumoftheBible.org
“Amazing Grace,” one-act version of the inspirational Broadway musical. Through Aug. 18. $50-$65.
THE NATIONAL THEATRE
1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org
“Miss Gulch Returns!” imagines the “Wizard of Oz” character Almira Gulch as a second-tier nightclub performer. Through May 25. $10-$35.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“The Pirates of Penzance” places Gilbert and Sullivan’s beloved comic operetta in late-18th-century Virginia, when King George III ruled the colony. May 22 to July 7. $37-$72; show-only tickets available.
ROUND HOUSE THEATRE
Lansburgh Theatre, 450 Seventh St. NW, Washington, D.C. 240/644-1100; RoundHouseTheatre.org
“Oslo,” a political thriller following negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians that resulted in the historic 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Through May 19.SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY
Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/547-1122; shakespearetheatre.org
“The Oresteia,” the sole surviving trilogy in Greek tragedy: “Agamemnon,” “The Libation Bearers” and “The Eumenides.” Through June 2.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“Grand Hotel,” a musical set in 1928 Berlin, follows a series of eclectic guests and staff. Through May 19.
“Spunk,” based on three short stories by Zora Neale Hurston and infused with blues music. Through June 23.
STAGE DOOR PRODUCTIONS
810 Caroline St., third floor. stagedoorproductions.org
“Play On!” a comedy by Rick Abbott. May 31-June 2 and June 7-9.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
”The Wiz,” based on L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” is set to the sounds of R&B, soul and pop. June 21 to Aug. 4. $36 and up.Theatre Gym, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Gloria” follows editorial assistants at a prestigious Manhattan magazine. Through June 2. $20 and up.
WESTMORELAND PLAYERS
16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org
“Greater Tuna,” about the upstanding and sometimes eccentric characters of Tuna. Through May 19. $10-$25.WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE
641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net
“Describe the Night” traces the stories of seven lost souls connected across decades by history, fiction, lies, and blood. May 27 to June 23.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan