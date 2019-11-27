ALTRIA THEATER
6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com, broadwayinrichmond.com
Broadway in Richmond: “Hamilton,” the Tony-winning hip-hop musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Through Dec. 8. Appropriate for ages 10 and older. Contains some strong language and non-graphic adult situations. $75-$249. Digital lottery: There will be 40 ($10) seats offered for all performances. hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” by Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig about his parents’ courtship during World War II. Kreeger Theater. Nov. 21 to Dec. 29.
“Newsies,” an inspiring story about kids who fight for what is right at the turn of the century. Through Dec. 29. $51-$105.
CARPENTER THEATRE
Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St., Richmond. 800/514-3849; DominionEnergyCenter.com
Virginia Opera: “Il Postino,” tragic-comedic opera based in part on the Oscar-winning film, recalls the imagined life of exiled Chilean poet Pablo Neruda as he provides his long-suffering and love-struck postman, Mario, with the words to reveal his heart to the love of his dreams, Beatrice. Sung in Spanish with English supertitles. Nov. 22 and Nov. 24. $10-$131.50.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: “A Very Postmodern Christmas,” a mashup of timeless holiday classics and today’s pop hits. Nov. 30. $39.50-$59.50.
Richmond Symphony: “Let It Snow!” Dec. 7-8. $10-$82.
Richmond Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” Dec. With Richmond Symphony. Dec. 13-23. $25-$125.
CASA DE LUNA
4020 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/882-6227; teatrodelaluna.org
Children’s Theater Festival (bilingual). Featuring Teatro de la Luna, Pablo & Rodin, Jorge Anaya, CAN Centro de Artes, Ko’etî Folkloric Ballet, Raíces Hondureñas and Las Lunitas (the Little Moons). Nov. 23-24. $10 adults, $5 children under 13, free for children under 3.FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE
Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” Through Dec. 15. $18–$22.
FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St. SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“Amadeus,” a fictional examination of the rivalry between composer Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Through Dec. 22.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“A Christmas Carol,” Charles Dickens’ Yuletide classic about Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey of transformation and redemption. Nov. 21 to Jan. 1, 2020. $15-$70.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu
Rubberband: “Vic’s Mix,” blends classical ballet and hip-hop in this work showcasing highlights of company founder Victor Quijada’s creations and the evolution of his signature dance technique. Nov. 22; pre-performance discussion begins 45 minutes prior. $29-$48.
Aquila Theatre: “George Orwell’s 1984,” a cautionary tale that examines the issues of truth, nationalism, censorship, surveillance, privacy, and individualism. Nov. 23; pre-performance discussion begins 45 minutes. $26-$44.
A Chanticleer Christmas, performing a festive program of Gregorian chant, Renaissance motets, gospel melodies and Christmas carols. Nov. 30. Pre-performance discussion begins 45 minutes prior. $33-$55.
Sweet Honey in the Rock: “Celebrating the Holydays,” fusion of traditional American holiday spiritual songs and hymns, as well as songs from other cultures and religions ranging from Africa to Israel. Dec. 7; special pre-performance by the Anointed Vessels of Unity featuring Mason students singing Gospel music. $30-$50.
“Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker,” Dec. 10-11. $29-$175.
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org
Northern Virginia Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” Nov. 30. $25-$35.Aquila Theatre: Homer’s “The Odyssey,” new dramatic adaptation of this epic about Odysseus, the Greek military mastermind behind the Trojan War. Nov. 24; pre-performance discussion begins one hour prior. $26-$44.
Virginia National Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” Nov. 29.
A Chanticleer Christmas, performing a festive program of Gregorian chant, Renaissance motets, gospel melodies and Christmas carols. Dec. 1; pre-performance discussion begins 45 minutes prior. $33-$55.
2019 Annual Messiah Sing-A-Long, featuring an all-student choir and orchestra with professional soloists performing Handel’s timeless masterpiece. Dec. 3. $5-$15.
Creative & Performing Arts Center: Langston Hughes’ “Black Nativity” depicts Christmas through the lens of African-American culture. Dec. 6. $25-$35.
Mason Opera: Offenbach’s “Mesdames de la Halle,” a comic one-act opérette bouffe by Jacques Offenbach, with libretto by Armand Lapointe. Dec. 6-7. $5-$15.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
Washington National Opera: “The Magic Flute,” Mozart’s comic masterpiece. Opera House. Through Nov. 23. $25 and up.Atlanta Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” Opera House. Through Dec. 1. $49-$249.
“The Day,” a new music/dance work by cellist Maya Beiser, dancer Wendy Whelan and choreographer Lucinda Childs, with music by David Lang. Eisenhower Theater. Dec. 6-7. $25-$69.
The Second City’s “Love, Factually,” a romantic romp that parodies the film along with many other classic holiday rom-com moments. Theater Lab. Dec. 3-29. Recommended for mature audiences. $49-$79.
“Come From Away,” the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Eisenhower Theater. Dec. 10 to Jan. 5, 2020. $49-$169.
MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org
“Eureka Day,” a comedy about a school’s board of directors dealing with a mumps outbreak. Dec. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020.
THE NATIONAL THEATRE
1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com. Ticket lottery: Twenty ($25) tickets will be available to purchase for each Broadway at the National performance. Details at thenationaldc.com/ticket-lottery.
“John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons” follows the actor on a journey to find a Latin hero for his son’s school history project. Nov. 21-Nov. 23. Recommended for ages 13 and up. $59-$99.Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries, featuring favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, along with selections from his newest recordings. Nov. 29. Recommended for ages 4 and up. $65-$125.
The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays, Dec. 3-8. Recommended for ages 6 and up. $54-$114. Ticket lottery: Twenty ($25) tickets will be available to purchase for each performance. Details at thenationaldc.com/ticket-lottery.
“Fiddler on the Roof,” the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. Dec. 10-15. Recommended for ages 8 and up.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org
“Times Square Angel,” a campy take on classic holiday tales. Through Dec. 21. $10-$40.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” featuring a pageant of your favorite songs and music. Through Dec. 29.
SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY
Lansburgh Theatre, 450 Seventh St. NW, Washington, D.C. shakespearetheatre.org
“The Woman in Black,” based on Susan Hill’s acclaimed ghost story. Dec. 4-22.
Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/547-1122; shakespearetheatre.org
“Peter and Wendy,” featuring an adaptation by Lauren Gunderson. Dec. 3 to Jan. 12, 2020. Recommended for audiences 5 years and older.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“Soul Divas,” a cabaret devoted to the transcendent ladies of soul. Ark Theater. Nov. 19-24.
“A Motown Christmas,” featuring restyled covers such as The Jackson 5’s “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and The Supremes’ take on “Silver Bells” and original songs like Stevie Wonder’s “Someday at Christmas” and Marvin Gaye’s “Purple Snowflakes.” Ark Theater. Dec. 3-21.
“A Chorus Line,” Broadway classic reimagined with new design and choreography. Through Jan. 5. Sold out; check back as returns may become available.
UMW THEATRE
duPont Hall, Klein Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com
“Fun Home,” musical based on Alison Bechdel’s heartbreaking graphic memoir. Through Nov. 24. $10–$25.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” Nov. 29 to Jan. 5. $36 and up.
Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Always... Patsy Cline,” based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with Houston fan Louise Seger. Through Jan. 5. $44 and up.
WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE
641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net
The Second City: “She the People: The Resistance Continues!” satirizes the reality of being a woman in this wild world, exploding the myths and misrepresentations surrounding body positivity, bachelorettes, Beyoncé, and the 2020 ballot. Dec. 1 to Jan. 5. $38 and up.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan
