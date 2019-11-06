ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“Right to Be Forgotten,” Sharyn Rothstein’s world-premiere drama about privacy, social media and human forgiveness in the age of the internet. Through Nov. 10. $40-$95.
“Newsies,” an inspiring story about kids who fight for what is right at the turn of the century. Through Dec. 22. $51-$105.
CARPENTER THEATRE
Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St., Richmond. 800/514-3849; DominionEnergyCenter.com
Richmond Symphony: Chia-Hsuan Lin and Eduardo Rojas. Nov. 16-17. $10-$82.
Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra Fall Concert. Nov. 17. Free.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: “A Very Postmodern Christmas.” A mashup of timeless holiday classics and today’s pop hits. Nov. 30. $39.50-$59.50.
CASA DE LUNA
4020 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/882-6227; teatrodelaluna.org
Children’s Theater Festival (bilingual). Featuring Teatro de la Luna, Pablo & Rodin, Jorge Anaya, CAN Centro de Artes, Ko’etî Folkloric Ballet, Raíces Hondureñas and Las Lunitas (the Little Moons). Nov. 23-24. $10 adults, $5 children under 13, free for children under 3.
FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE
Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” Nov. 29 to Dec 15. $18–$22.FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St. SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“Amadeus,” a fictional examination of the rivalry between composer Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Through Dec. 22.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“A Christmas Carol,” Charles Dickens’ Yuletide classic about Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey of transformation and redemption. Nov. 21 to Jan. 1. $15-$70.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu
Mason School of Dance: Fall New Dances. Nov. 7-9. $7-$15.
Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue, featuring dance numbers performed to India’s pop hits, including the songs of Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, along with folk-music classics. Nov. 9. $29-$48.
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org
Celebrating Veterans and the Arts at the Hylton Center, featuring hands-on visual arts activities, guitar workshop and a songwriting presentation by military kids and teenagers. Nov. 9. Free.
Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue, featuring dance numbers performed to India’s pop hits, including the songs of Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, along with folk-music classics. Nov. 15. $29-$48.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
Washington National Opera: “Otello,” Shakespeare’s story of jealousy, true love and revenge. Sung in Italian with English surtitles. Opera House. Through Nov. 16. $45 and up.
Washington National Opera: “The Magic Flute,” Mozart’s comic masterpiece. Opera House. Through Nov. 23. $25 and up.
Mark Morris Dance Group: “Pepperland.” New production celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ groundbreaking album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Eisenhower Theater. Nov. 13-16. $55-$119.
MARYLAND THEATRE ENSEMBLE
Frederick Community College, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Md. 301/694-4744; marylandensemble.org
“Circle Mirror Transformation,” through Nov. 10.MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org
“Theory,” an 85-minute techno-thriller by Norman Yeung. Through Nov. 17. $20–$65.
THE NATIONAL THEATRE
1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com
“RENT” follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Nov. 12-17.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org
“Times Square Angel,” Nov. 13 to Dec. 21.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“Annie,” classic family musical starring Sally Struthers as Miss Hannigan. Through Nov. 17. $37-$72; show-only tickets available.
SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY
Lansburgh Theatre, 450 Seventh St. NW, Washington, D.C. shakespearetheatre.org
“Everybody,” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, is a comedy about life (and death) inspired by medieval morality play “Everyman.” Through Nov. 17. $35-$120.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“A Chorus Line,” Broadway classic reimagined with new design and choreography. Through Jan. 5.
UMW THEATRE
duPont Hall, Klein Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com
“Fun Home,” musical based on Alison Bechdel’s heartbreaking graphic memoir. Through Nov. 24. Special events: AfterWords post-show discussion Nov. 10. $10–$25.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” Nov. 29 to Jan. 5. $36 and up.
Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Always... Patsy Cline,” based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with Houston fan Louise Seger. Nov. 15 to Jan. 5. $44 and up.
Theater Gym, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“13, The Musical,” featuring a rock score from Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown, a musical about fitting in and standing out. Co-produced by Virginia Rep and Cadence Theatre Company. Through Nov. 17. $42 and up.
WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE
641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net
“What to Send Up When It Goes Down,” a play-pageant-ritual-homegoing celebration in response to the physical and spiritual deaths of black people as a result of racialized violence. Through Nov. 10.
