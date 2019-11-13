ALTRIA THEATER
6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com, broadwayinrichmond.com
Broadway in Richmond: “Hamilton,” the Tony-winning hip-hop musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Nov. 19 to Dec. 8. Appropriate for ages 10 and older. Contains some strong language and non-graphic adult situations. $75-$249. Digital lottery: There will be 40 ($10) seats offered for all performances. Details at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” by Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig about his parents’ courtship during World War II. Kreeger Theater. Nov. 21 to Dec. 29.
“Newsies,” an inspiring story about kids who fight for what is right at the turn of the century. Fichlander Stage. Through Dec. 22. $51-$105.
CARPENTER THEATRE
Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St., Richmond. 800/514-3849; DominionEnergyCenter.com
Richmond Symphony: Chia-Hsuan Lin and Eduardo Rojas. Nov. 16-17. $10-$82.
Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra Fall Concert. Nov. 17. Free.Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: “A Very Postmodern Christmas.” A mashup of timeless holiday classics and today’s pop hits. Nov. 30. $39.50-$59.50.
CASA DE LUNA
4020 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/882-6227; teatrodelaluna.org
Children’s Theater Festival (bilingual). Featuring Teatro de la Luna, Pablo & Rodin, Jorge Anaya, CAN Centro de Artes, Ko’etî Folkloric Ballet, Raíces Hondureñas and Las Lunitas (the Little Moons). Nov. 23-24. $10 adults, $5 children under 13, free for children under 3.
FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE
Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” Nov. 29 to Dec. 15. $18–$22.
FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St. SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“Amadeus,” a fictional examination of the rivalry between composer Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Through Dec. 22.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“A Christmas Carol,” Charles Dickens’ Yuletide classic about Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey of transformation and redemption. Nov. 21 to Jan. 1, 2020. $15-$70.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu
Virginia Opera: “Il Postino,” tragic-comedic opera based in part on the Oscar-winning film, recalls the imagined life of exiled Chilean poet Pablo Neruda as he provides his long-suffering and love-struck postman, Mario, with the words to reveal his heart to the love of his dreams, Beatrice. Nov. 16-17. $40-$110.
Rubberband: “Vic’s Mix,” blends classical ballet and hip-hop in this work showcasing highlights of company founder Victor Quijada’s creations and the evolution of his signature dance technique. Nov. 22; pre-performance discussion begins 45 minutes prior. $29-$48.
Aquila Theatre: “George Orwell’s 1984,” a cautionary tale that examines the issues of truth, nationalism, censorship, surveillance, privacy, and individualism. Nov. 23; pre-performance discussion begins 45 minutes. $26-$44.
A Chanticleer Christmas, performing a festive program of Gregorian chant, Renaissance motets, gospel melodies and Christmas carols. Nov. 30. Pre-performance discussion begins 45 minutes prior. $33-$55.
Sweet Honey in the Rock: “Celebrating the Holydays,” fusion of traditional American holiday spiritual songs and hymns, as well as songs from other cultures and religions ranging from Africa to Israel. Dec. 7; special pre-performance by the Anointed Vessels of Unity featuring Mason students singing gospel music. $30-$50.
“Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker,” Dec. 10-11. $29-$175.Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org
Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue, featuring dance numbers performed to India’s pop hits, including the songs of Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, along with folk-music classics. Nov. 15. $29-$48.
Northern Virginia Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” Nov. 23 and Nov. 30. $25-$35.
Aquila Theatre: Homer’s “The Odyssey,” new dramatic adaptation of this epic about Odysseus, the Greek military mastermind behind the Trojan War. Nov. 24; pre-performance discussion begins one hour prior. $26-$44.
Virginia National Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” Nov. 29.
A Chanticleer Christmas, performing a festive program of Gregorian chant, Renaissance motets, gospel melodies and Christmas carols. Dec. 1; pre-performance discussion begins 45 minutes prior. $33-$55.
2019 Annual Messiah Sing-A-Long, featuring an all-student choir and orchestra with professional soloists performing Handel’s timeless masterpiece. Dec. 3. $5-$15.
Creative & Performing Arts Center: Langston Hughes’ “Black Nativity” depicts Christmas through the lens of African-American culture. Dec. 6. $25-$35.
Mason Opera: Offenbach’s “Mesdames de la Halle,” a comic one-act opérette bouffe by Jacques Offenbach, with libretto by Armand Lapointe. Dec. 6-7. $5-$15.
GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dorothy Betts Marvin Theatre, 800 21st St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/994-0551; go.gwu.edu/falldance19
2019 Fall Dance Concert. Nov. 14-16. $10-$20.KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
Washington National Opera: “Otello,” Shakespeare’s story of jealousy, true love and revenge. Sung in Italian with English surtitles. Opera House. Through Nov. 16. $45 and up.
Washington National Opera: “The Magic Flute,” Mozart’s comic masterpiece. Opera House. Through Nov. 23. $25 and up.
Mark Morris Dance Group: “Pepperland.” New production celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ groundbreaking album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Eisenhower Theater. Through Nov. 16. $55-$119.
MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org
“Theory,” an 85-minute techno-thriller by Norman Yeung. Through Nov. 17. $20–$65.THE NATIONAL THEATRE
1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com. Ticket lottery: 20 ($25) tickets will be available to purchase for each Broadway at the National performance. Details at thenationaldc.com/ticket-lottery.
“RENT” follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Through Nov. 17. $54-$114.
“John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons” follows the actor on a journey to find a Latin hero for his son’s school history project. Nov. 21-Nov. 23. Recommended for ages 13 and up. $59-$99.
Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries, featuring favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, along with selections from his newest recordings. Nov. 29. Recommended for ages 4 and up. $65-$125.
The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays, Dec. 3-8. Recommended for ages 6 and up. $54-$114. Ticket lottery: Twenty ($25) tickets will be available to purchase for each performance. Details at thenationaldc.com/ticket-lottery.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org
“Times Square Angel,” a campy take on classic holiday tales. Through Dec. 21. $10-$40.RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“Annie,” classic family musical starring Sally Struthers as Miss Hannigan. Through Nov. 17. $37-$72; show-only tickets available.
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” featuring a pageant of your favorite songs and music. Nov. 27 to Dec. 29.
SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY
Lansburgh Theatre, 450 Seventh St. NW, Washington, D.C. shakespearetheatre.org
“Everybody,” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, is a comedy about life (and death) inspired by medieval morality play “Everyman.” Through Nov. 17. $35-$120.
Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/547-1122; shakespearetheatre.org
“Peter and Wendy,” featuring an adaptation by Lauren Gunderson. Dec. 3 to Jan. 12, 2020. Recommended for audiences 5 years and older.SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“A Chorus Line,” Broadway classic reimagined with new design and choreography. Through Jan. 5, 2020.
UMW THEATRE
duPont Hall, Klein Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com
“Fun Home,” musical based on Alison Bechdel’s heartbreaking graphic memoir. Through Nov. 24. $10–$25.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” Nov. 29 to Jan, 2020. 5. $36 and up.
Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Always... Patsy Cline,” based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with Houston fan Louise Seger. Nov. 15 to Jan. 5, 2020. $44 and up.
Theater Gym, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“13, The Musical,” featuring a rock score from Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown, a musical about fitting in and standing out. Co-produced by Virginia Rep and Cadence Theatre Company. Through Nov. 17. $42 and up.
WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE
641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net
The Second City: “She the People: The Resistance Continues!” satirizes the reality of being a woman in this wild world, exploding the myths and misrepresentations surrounding body positivity, bachelorettes, Beyoncé, and the 2020 ballot. Dec. 1 to Jan. 5, 2020. $38 and up.—Compiled by Gail Choochan
