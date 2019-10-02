ANACOSTIA PLAYHOUSE

2020 Shannon Place SE, Washington, D.C. 202/241-2539; theateralliance.com

“Day of Absence,” a reverse minstrel show, provides a comedic and pointed commentary on systemic racism that still bears relevance today. Oct. 5 to Nov. 3. $25-$40.

ARENA STAGE

1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org

“Jitney,” by August Wilson, about a Pittsburgh jitney station struggling against an oppressive lack of opportunity and unnerving neighborhood gentrification that threatens the way they live and work. Kreeger Theater. Through Oct. 27. $41-$95.

CHAMBERLAYNE ACTORS THEATRE

319 N. Wilkinson Road, Richmond. 804/262-9760; cattheatre.com

“Art of Murder,” a mystery play set at a remote estate in the countryside of Connecticut. Through Oct. 12. $15-$25.

FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE

Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org

“Lost in Yonkers,” Neil Simon’s comedy-drama about dysfunctional family dynamics. Through Oct. 20. $16-$18.

FOLGER THEATRE

201 E. Capitol St., SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre

“1 Henry IV,” Shakespeare’s epic coming-of-age tale centered on young Prince Hal. Through Oct. 13. $27-$85.

FORD’S THEATRE

511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org

“Fences,” part of August Wilson’s 10-play Century Cycle, illuminating one family’s struggles in a racist society. Through Oct. 27. $15-$70.

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY

4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu

Virginia Opera: “Tosca,” Puccini’s gripping story of romance, jealousy, intrigue and murder. Oct. 12-13; pre-performance discussion begins 45 minutes prior to the performance. $40-$110.

Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org

The Second City: “Greatest Hits (Vol. 59).” Oct. 4. $28-$46.

Prince William Little Theatre: “Judgment at Nuremberg,” about a military tribunal in which four Nazi judges stand accused of crimes against humanity. Oct. 11-13, Oct. 18-20. $13-$20.

KENNEDY CENTER

2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org

“Cats,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical features all-new lighting design, all-new sound design and new choreography. Opera House. Through Oct. 6. $49-$149.

LAKE OF THE WOODS PLAYERS

LOW Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” follows the journey of Joseph, a dreamer who is the son of Jacob and one of 12 brothers. Oct 18-20, Oct. 24-27. $29 adults, $24 students, $15 for children under 12.

MARYLAND THEATRE ENSEMBLE

Frederick Community College, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Md. 301/694-4744; marylandensemble.org

“The Rocky Horror Show,” Oct. 25-26 and Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. $12-$30.

MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY

Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org

“Theory,” an 85-minute techno-thriller by Norman Yeung. Oct. 23 to Nov. 17. $20-$65.

THE NATIONAL THEATRE

1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com

Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville,” musical comedy featuring original songs and Jimmy Buffett classics. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Oct. 8-13. $54-$114.

RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS

Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org

“Falsettos” looks at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family. Through Oct. 5. $20 and up. “The Rocky Horror Show,” Oct. 18-26. $20-$40.

RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com

“Annie,” classic family musical starring Sally Struthers as Miss Hannigan. Through Nov. 17. $37-$72; show-only tickets available.

SIGNATURE THEATRE

4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org

“Escaped Alone,” by Caryl Churchill, follows three old British friends who are joined by a neighbor to engage in amiable chitchat—with a side of apocalyptic horror. Through Nov. 3.

SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Reading Series: “Ay Gerald!” Dec. 9; “The Story of Walter,” March 16, 2020; and “At the Full Yum,” June 8, 2020. Free; no reservations required.

STUDIO THEATRE

1501 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/232-7267; studiotheatre.org

“Doubt: A Parable,” Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about faith, ambiguity and the price of moral conviction set in 1964 at a Bronx Catholic school. Through Oct. 6. $20-$80.

VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE

The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org

“A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Tony-winning musical about a low-born man who sets off down a macabre path to claim his future. Through Oct. 20. $36 and up.

WASHINGTON STAGE GUILD

The Undercroft Theater of Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church, 900 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/900-8788; stageguild.org

“Candida,” by George Bernard Shaw, about a preacher and a poet who are in love with the same women. Through Oct. 20.

WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE

641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net

“Fairview,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Jackie Sibblies Drury, confront perceptions of racism in America in this family drama. Through Oct. 6. $34 and up.

—Compiled by Gail Choochan

