ANACOSTIA PLAYHOUSE
2020 Shannon Place SE, Washington, D.C. 202/241-2539; theateralliance.com
“Day of Absence,” a reverse minstrel show, provides a comedic and pointed commentary on systemic racism that still bears relevance today. Through Nov. 3. $25-$40.
ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“Jitney,” by August Wilson, about a Pittsburgh jitney station struggling against an oppressive lack of opportunity and unnerving neighborhood gentrification that threatens the way they live and work. Kreeger Theater. Through Oct. 27. $41-$95.
CHAMBERLAYNE ACTORS THEATRE
319 N. Wilkinson Road, Richmond. 804/262-9760; cattheatre.com
Red Eye 10s International Play Festival, Oct. 19. Featuring six 10-minute original plays in multiple theaters around the world on the same day. 8 p.m.
FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE
Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org
“Lost in Yonkers,” Neil Simon’s comedy-drama about dysfunctional family dynamics. Through Oct. 20. $16-$18.
FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St., SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“Amadeus,” a fictional examination of the rivalry between court composer Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Nov. 5 to Dec. 22.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“Fences,” part of August Wilson’s 10-play Century Cycle, illuminating one family’s struggles in a racist society. Through Oct. 27. $15-$70.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu
L.A. Theatre Works: “SEVEN” tells the true stories of seven women from around the globe, who bravely fought to create real and lasting change in their communities. For mature audiences. Oct. 18. $26-$44. A pre-performance discussion begins 45 minutes prior to show on Monson Grand Tier and a post-performance “Cocktails and Conversations” with members of the cast will be held in the lobby.
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org
Manassas Ballet Theatre: Jazz in Motion. Family friendly. Oct. 18-20. $30-$70.
Prince William Little Theatre: “Judgment at Nuremberg,” about a military tribunal in which four Nazi judges stand accused of crimes against humanity. Oct. 18-20. $13-$20.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
Washington National Opera: “Otello,” Shakespeare’s story of jealousy, true love and revenge. Sung in Italian with English surtitles. Opera House. Oct. 26–Nov. 16. $45 and up.
LAKE OF THE WOODS PLAYERS
LOW Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” follows the journey of Joseph, a dreamer who is the son of Jacob and one of 12 brothers. Oct. 18-20, Oct. 24-27. $29 adults, $24 students, $15 for children under 12.
MARYLAND THEATRE ENSEMBLE
Frederick Community College, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Md. 301/694-4744; marylandensemble.org
“Circle Mirror Transformation,” Oct. 18 to Nov. 10.
“The Rocky Horror Show,” Oct. 25-26 and Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. $12-$30.
MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org
“Theory,” an 85-minute techno-thriller by Norman Yeung. Oct. 23 to Nov. 17. $20-$65.
THE NATIONAL THEATRE
1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com
“Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour,” an all-new live show featuring Joel Hodgson, original host and the creative vision behind the beloved TV and Netflix comedy series. Films: “No Retreat, No Surrender,” Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 19 at 3 p.m.; and “Circus of Horrors,” Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. Recommended for ages 10 and up.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org
“The Rocky Horror Show,” Oct. 18-26. $20-$40.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“Annie,” classic family musical starring Sally Struthers as Miss Hannigan. Through Nov. 17. $37-$72; show-only tickets available.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“Escaped Alone,” by Caryl Churchill, follows three old British friends who are joined by a neighbor to engage in amiable chitchat—with a side of apocalyptic horror. Through Nov. 3.
“A Chorus Line,” Oct. 29 to Jan. 5.
STUDIO THEATRE
1501 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/232-7267; studiotheatre.org
“Doubt: A Parable,” Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about faith, ambiguity and the price of moral conviction set in 1964 at a Bronx Catholic school. Through Oct. 20. $20-$80.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Tony-winning musical about a low-born man who sets off down a macabre path to claim his future. Through Oct. 20. $36 and up.
WASHINGTON STAGE GUILD
The Undercroft Theater of Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church, 900 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/900-8788; stageguild.org
“Candida,” by George Bernard Shaw, about a preacher and a poet who are in love with the same women. Through Oct. 20.
WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE
641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net
“What to Send Up When It Goes Down,” Oct. 30 to Nov. 10.—Compiled by Gail Choochan
