Valerie Leonard as Mrs. Jarrett, Helen Hedman as Sally, Catherine Flye as Vi and Brigid Cleary as Lena star in Caryl Churchill’s ‘Escaped Alone’ at Signature Theatre. Onstage through Nov. 3.

 Margot Schulman

ANACOSTIA PLAYHOUSE

2020 Shannon Place SE, Washington, D.C. 202/241-2539; theateralliance.com

“Day of Absence,” a reverse minstrel show, provides a comedic and pointed commentary on systemic racism that still bears relevance today. Through Nov. 3. $25-$40.

ARENA STAGE

1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org

“Jitney,” by August Wilson, about a Pittsburgh jitney station struggling against an oppressive lack of opportunity and unnerving neighborhood gentrification that threatens the way they live and work. Kreeger Theater. Through Oct. 27. $41-$95.

CHAMBERLAYNE ACTORS THEATRE

319 N. Wilkinson Road, Richmond. 804/262-9760; cattheatre.com

Red Eye 10s International Play Festival, Oct. 19. Featuring six 10-minute original plays in multiple theaters around the world on the same day. 8 p.m.

FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE

Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org

“Lost in Yonkers,” Neil Simon’s comedy-drama about dysfunctional family dynamics. Through Oct. 20. $16-$18.

FOLGER THEATRE

201 E. Capitol St., SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre

“Amadeus,” a fictional examination of the rivalry between court composer Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Nov. 5 to Dec. 22.

FORD’S THEATRE

511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org

“Fences,” part of August Wilson’s 10-play Century Cycle, illuminating one family’s struggles in a racist society. Through Oct. 27. $15-$70.

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY

4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu

L.A. Theatre Works: “SEVEN” tells the true stories of seven women from around the globe, who bravely fought to create real and lasting change in their communities. For mature audiences. Oct. 18. $26-$44. A pre-performance discussion begins 45 minutes prior to show on Monson Grand Tier and a post-performance “Cocktails and Conversations” with members of the cast will be held in the lobby.

Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org

Manassas Ballet Theatre: Jazz in Motion. Family friendly. Oct. 18-20. $30-$70.

Prince William Little Theatre: “Judgment at Nuremberg,” about a military tribunal in which four Nazi judges stand accused of crimes against humanity. Oct. 18-20. $13-$20.

KENNEDY CENTER

2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org

Washington National Opera: “Otello,” Shakespeare’s story of jealousy, true love and revenge. Sung in Italian with English surtitles. Opera House. Oct. 26–Nov. 16. $45 and up.

LAKE OF THE WOODS PLAYERS

LOW Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” follows the journey of Joseph, a dreamer who is the son of Jacob and one of 12 brothers. Oct. 18-20, Oct. 24-27. $29 adults, $24 students, $15 for children under 12.

MARYLAND THEATRE ENSEMBLE

Frederick Community College, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Md. 301/694-4744; marylandensemble.org

“Circle Mirror Transformation,” Oct. 18 to Nov. 10.

“The Rocky Horror Show,” Oct. 25-26 and Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. $12-$30.

MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY

Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org

“Theory,” an 85-minute techno-thriller by Norman Yeung. Oct. 23 to Nov. 17. $20-$65.

THE NATIONAL THEATRE

1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com

“Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour,” an all-new live show featuring Joel Hodgson, original host and the creative vision behind the beloved TV and Netflix comedy series. Films: “No Retreat, No Surrender,” Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 19 at 3 p.m.; and “Circus of Horrors,” Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS

Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org

“The Rocky Horror Show,” Oct. 18-26. $20-$40.

RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com

“Annie,” classic family musical starring Sally Struthers as Miss Hannigan. Through Nov. 17. $37-$72; show-only tickets available.

SIGNATURE THEATRE

4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org

“Escaped Alone,” by Caryl Churchill, follows three old British friends who are joined by a neighbor to engage in amiable chitchat—with a side of apocalyptic horror. Through Nov. 3.

“A Chorus Line,” Oct. 29 to Jan. 5.

STUDIO THEATRE

1501 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/232-7267; studiotheatre.org

“Doubt: A Parable,” Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about faith, ambiguity and the price of moral conviction set in 1964 at a Bronx Catholic school. Through Oct. 20. $20-$80.

VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE

The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org

“A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Tony-winning musical about a low-born man who sets off down a macabre path to claim his future. Through Oct. 20. $36 and up.

WASHINGTON STAGE GUILD

The Undercroft Theater of Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church, 900 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/900-8788; stageguild.org

“Candida,” by George Bernard Shaw, about a preacher and a poet who are in love with the same women. Through Oct. 20.

WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE

641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net

“What to Send Up When It Goes Down,” Oct. 30 to Nov. 10.—Compiled by Gail Choochan

