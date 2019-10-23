ANACOSTIA PLAYHOUSE
2020 Shannon Place SE, Washington, D.C. 202/241-2539; theateralliance.com
“Day of Absence,” a reverse minstrel show, provides a comedic and pointed commentary on systemic racism that still bears relevance today. Through Nov. 3. $25–$40.
ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“Jitney,” by August Wilson, about a Pittsburgh jitney station struggling against an oppressive lack of opportunity and unnerving neighborhood gentrification that threatens the way they live and work. Kreeger Theater. Through Oct. 27. $41–$95.
“Right to Be Forgotten,” Sharyn Rothstein’s world-premiere drama about privacy, social media and human forgiveness in the age of the internet. Through Nov. 10.
FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE
Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” Nov. 29 to Dec 15. $18–$22.FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St., SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“Amadeus,” a fictional examination of the rivalry between court composer Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Nov. 5 to Dec. 22.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“Fences,” part of August Wilson’s 10-play Century Cycle, illuminating one family’s struggles in a racist society. Through Oct. 27. $15-$70.
FREDERICKSBURG THEATRE ENSEMBLE
Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. fredericksburgtheatre.org
“Murder By Poe,” a theatrical reimagining of some of Edgar Allan Poe’s most famous tales of terror— “The Black Cat,” “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Murders in the Rue Morgue,” “William Wilson,” “The Purloined Letter,” “The Mystery of Marie Roget” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.” Oct. 25-27. $10.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu
Mason School of Theater: “Rags,” new adaptation of this heart-warming and powerful tale showcasing the grit and optimism of immigrants arriving in Ellis Island at the turn of the 20th century. Oct. 31 to Nov. 3. $15-$30.
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org
Cirque Mei. Elite circus artists and acrobats from the Hebei Province, China, bends ancient artistry with breathtaking energy for a non-stop extravaganza of acrobatics, contortion tricks, juggling acts and balancing feats. Oct. 24. $29-$48.
Manassas Symphony Orchestra: “Innovative Brilliance,” Oct. 26. $16-$20; free for students through college.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
Washington National Opera: “Otello,” Shakespeare’s story of jealousy, true love and revenge. Sung in Italian with English surtitles. Opera House. Oct. 26–Nov. 16. $45 and up.
DEMO by Damian Woetzel: “BalletX,” Terrace Theater. Oct. 25-26. $55-$65.
World Stages: The Manganiyar Seduction, featuring more than 40 singers and instrumentalists from the Rajasthani deserts performing traditional Manganiyar music in an astonishing audio-visual feast. Eisenhower Theater. Nov. 1-2. $19-$59.
LAKE OF THE WOODS PLAYERS
LOW Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” follows the journey of Joseph, a dreamer who is the son of Jacob and one of 12 brothers. Oct. 24–27. $29 adults, $24 students, $15 for children under 12.
MARYLAND THEATRE ENSEMBLE
Frederick Community College, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Md. 301/694-4744; marylandensemble.org
“Circle Mirror Transformation,” through Nov. 10.
“The Rocky Horror Show,” Oct. 25–26 and Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. $12-$30.MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org
“Theory,” an 85-minute techno-thriller by Norman Yeung. Through Nov. 17. $20–$65.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org
“The Rocky Horror Show,” through Oct. 26. $20-$40.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“Annie,” classic family musical starring Sally Struthers as Miss Hannigan. Through Nov. 17. $37-$72; show-only tickets available.
SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY
Lansburgh Theatre, 450 Seventh Street NW, Washington, D.C. shakespearetheatre.org
“Everybody,” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, is a comedy about life (and death) inspired by medieval morality play “Everyman.” Through Nov. 17. $35-$120.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“Escaped Alone,” by Caryl Churchill, follows three old British friends who are joined by a neighbor to engage in amiable chitchat—with a side of apocalyptic horror. Through Nov. 3.
“A Chorus Line,” Broadway classic is reimagined with new design and choreography. Oct. 29 to Jan. 5.
UMW THEATRE
duPont Hall, Klein Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com
“Fun Home,” musical based on Alison Bechdel’s heartbreaking graphic memoir. Nov. 6-24. Special events: AfterWords post-show discussion Nov. 10, and pay-what-you-can preview Nov. 6. $10–$25.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” Nov. 29 to Jan. 5. $36 and up.
Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“Always... Patsy Cline,” based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with Houston fan Louise Seger. Nov. 15 to Jan. 5. $44 and up.
Theater Gym, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“13, The Musical,” featuring a rock score from Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown, a musical about fitting in and standing out. Co-produced by Virginia Rep and Cadence Theatre Company. Oct. 26 to Nov. 17. $42 and up.
WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE
641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net
“What to Send Up When It Goes Down,” a play-pageant-ritual-homegoing celebration in response to the physical and spiritual deaths of Black people as a result of racialized violence. Oct. 30 to Nov. 10.
