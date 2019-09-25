ANACOSTIA PLAYHOUSE
2020 Shannon Place SE, Washington, D.C. 202/241-2539; theateralliance.com
“Day of Absence,” a reverse minstrel show, provides a comedic and pointed commentary on systemic racism that still bears relevance today. Oct. 5 to Nov. 3. $25-$40.ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“Jitney,” by August Wilson, about a Pittsburgh jitney station struggling against an oppressive lack of opportunity and unnerving neighborhood gentrification that threatens the way they live and work. Kreeger Theater. Through Oct. 20. $41-$95.
CHAMBERLAYNE ACTORS THEATRE
319 N. Wilkinson Road, Richmond. 804/262-9760; cattheatre.com
“Art of Murder,” a mystery play set at a remote estate in the countryside of Connecticut. Sept. 27 to Oct. 12. $15-$25.
FAUQUIER COMMUNITY THEATRE
Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org
“Lost in Yonkers,” Neil Simon’s comedy-drama about dysfunctional family dynamics. Oct. 4-20. $16-$18.FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St., SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“1 Henry IV,” Shakespeare’s epic coming-of-age tale centered on young Prince Hal. Through Oct. 13. $27-$85.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“Fences,” part of August Wilson’s 10-play Century Cycle, illuminating one family’s struggles in a racist society. Sept. 27 to Oct. 27. $15-$70.
FREDERICKSBURG THEATRE ENSEMBLE
Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. fredericksburgtheatre.org
“Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical,” an evocative tale of two men—one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman. Contains some adult situations and language. Recommended for ages 15 and older. Sept. 27-29. $15.
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
4400 University Drive, Fairfax. 703/993-8888; cfa.gmu.edu
An Evening with Audra McDonald: Songs from the American Music Theater. Broadway star will perform trademark mix of hits from Broadway and the Great American Songbook. Part of the 14th annual ARTS by George! benefit. Center for the Arts. Sept. 28. $50-$100. artsbygeorge.gmu.edu
“Rising Moon”: Dance of the Two Koreas, Harris Theatre. Performed by the South Korea-based Nanuri Dance Company. Oct. 2. Free. Register for tickets online.
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 703/993-7759; hyltoncenter.org
The Second City: Greatest Hits (Vol. 59). Oct. 4. $28-$46.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
“Cats,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical features all-new lighting design, all-new sound design and new choreography. Opera House. Through Oct. 6. $49-$149.
MARYLAND THEATRE ENSEMBLE
31 W. Patrick St., Frederick, Md. 301/694-4744; marylandensemble.org
“Sweat,” by Lynn Nottage, follows a group of friends who are pitted against each other in a desperate fight to protect their livelihood and stay afloat in a struggling Rust Belt city. Mature audiences only. Through Sept. 29.
THE NATIONAL THEATRE
1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com
“The New One,” the Broadway play by comedian Mike Birbiglia. Through Sept. 29. Recommended for ages 13 and up.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org
“Falsettos” looks at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family. Through Oct. 5. $20 and up. “The Rocky Horror Show,” Oct. 18-26. $20-$40.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“Annie,” classic family musical starring Sally Struthers as Miss Hannigan. Through Nov. 17. $37-$72; show-only tickets available.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“Assassins,” Sondheim’s daring and darkly funny musical featuring nine would-be and successful presidential assassins. Through Sept. 29.
“Escaped Alone,” by Caryl Churchill, follows three old British friends who are joined by a neighbor to engage in amiable chitchat—with a side of apocalyptic horror. Through Nov. 3.
SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Reading Series: “Strange Men,” Sept. 30; “Ay Gerald!” Dec. 9; “The Story of Walter,” March 16, 2020; and “At the Full Yum,” June 8, 2020. Free; no reservations required.
STUDIO THEATRE
1501 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/232-7267; studiotheatre.org
“Doubt: A Parable,” Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about faith, ambiguity and the price of moral conviction set in 1964 at a Bronx Catholic school. Through Oct. 6. $20-$80.
TEATRO DE LA LUNA
Casa de la Luna, 4020 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/882-6227; teatrodelaluna.org
“Andar Sin Pensamiento (Walking Without Thinking),” by Argentine playwright Jorge Horacio Huertas. In Spanish with English surtitles. Sept. 27-29. $25-$30.
UMW THEATRE
duPont Hall, Klein Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com
“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” a 97-minute madcap romp through 37 plays and 154 sonnets. Sept. 18-29. $8-$20.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Tony-winning musical about a low-born man who sets off down a macabre path to claim his future. Sept. 27 to Oct. 20. $36 and up.
WASHINGTON STAGE GUILD
The Undercroft Theater of Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church, 900 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/900-8788; stageguild.org
“Candida,” by George Bernard Shaw, about a preacher and a poet who are in love with the same women. Through Oct. 20.WINTERGREEN RESORT
39 Mountain Inn Loop, Roseland. 434/325-2200; wintergreenresort.com, bit.ly/BCETheSoundOfMusic
“The Sound of Music,” presented by Brian Clowdus Experiences, come to life amongst the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains. Thursdays-Sundays through Sept. 29. $35 and up.
WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE
641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net
“Fairview,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Jackie Sibblies Drury, confront perceptions of racism in America in this family drama. Through Oct. 6. $34 and up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.