ALTRIA THEATER
6 N. Laurel St., Richmond. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com
“Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” features songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a new score from the songwriters of “Hairspray.” Sept. 17-22. $39.50-$88.50.
ANACOSTIA PLAYHOUSE
2020 Shannon Place SE, Washington, D.C. 202/241-2539; theateralliance.com
“Day of Absence,” a reverse minstrel show, provides a comedic and pointed commentary on systemic racism that still bears relevance today. Oct. 5 to Nov. 3. $25-$40.
ARENA STAGE
1101 Sixth St. SW, Washington, D.C. 202/488-3300; arenastage.org
“Jitney,” by August Wilson, about a Pittsburgh jitney station struggling against an oppressive lack of opportunity and unnerving neighborhood gentrification that threatens the way they live and work. Kreeger Theater. Sept. 13 to Oct. 20. $41-$95.
FOLGER THEATRE
201 E. Capitol St., SE, Washington, D.C. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre
“1 Henry IV,” Shakespeare’s epic coming-of-age tale. Through Oct. 13. $27-$85.
FORD’S THEATRE
511 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/347-4833; fords.org
“Fences,” part of August Wilson’s 10-play Century Cycle, illuminating one family’s struggles in a racist society. Sept. 27 to Oct. 27. $15-$70.
FREDERICKSBURG THEATRE ENSEMBLE
Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. fredericksburgtheatre.org
“Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical,” an evocative tale of two men—one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman. Sept. 20-22 and Sept. 27-29. $15.
KENNEDY CENTER
2700 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/444-1324; kennedy-center.org
“What the Constitution Means to Me,” written and performed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Heidi Schreck. Eisenhower Theater. Sept. 11-22. $49-$169.
“Cats,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical features all-new lighting design, all-new sound design and new choreography. Opera House. Sept. 17 to Oct. 6. $49-$149.
LITTLE WASHINGTON THEATRE
291 Gay St., Washington, Va. 540/675-1253; littlewashingtontheatre.com
Cambridge American Stage Tour: “The Comedy of Errors,” one of Shakespeare’s most-loved comedies. 3 p.m. Sunday. $10-$25.
MARYLAND THEATRE ENSEMBLE
31 W. Patrick St., Frederick, Md. 301/694-4744; marylandensemble.org
“Sweat,” by Lynn Nottage, follows a group of friends who are pitted against each other in a desperate fight to protect their livelihood and stay afloat in a struggling Rust Belt city. Mature audiences only. Through Sept. 29.MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. mosaictheater.org
“Fabulation Or, The Re-Education of Undine,” by Lynn Nottage, follows a successful publicist who stumbles down the social ladder and is forced to return to her childhood home in the projects, where she must face the realities of the life she left behind. Through Sept. 22. $20-$65.
THE NATIONAL THEATRE
1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 800/514-3849; TheNationalDC.com
“The New One,” the Broadway play by comedian Mike Birbiglia. Sept. 24-29. Recommended for ages 13 and up.
RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS
Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. rtriangle.org
“Falsettos” looks at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family. Through Oct. 5. $20 and up.
RIVERSIDE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Off U.S. 17 in Falmouth. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com
“South Pacific,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic WWII-themed musical intertwines the themes of romance, duty and prejudice. Through Sept. 15. $37-$72; show-only tickets available.
SIGNATURE THEATRE
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703/820-9771; signature-theatre.org
“Assassins,” Sondheim’s daring and darkly funny musical featuring nine would-be and successful presidential assassins. Through Sept. 29.
“Escaped Alone,” by Caryl Churchill, follows three old British friends who are joined by a neighbor to engage in amiable chitchat—with a side of apocalyptic horror. Sept. 24 to Nov. 3.
SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Reading Series: “Strange Men,” Sept. 30; “Ay Gerald!” Dec. 9; “The Story of Walter,” March 16, 2020; and “At the Full Yum,” June 8, 2020. Free; no reservations required.
STAGE DOOR PRODUCTIONS
810 Caroline St., third floor. stagedoorproductions.org
“Jane Eyre,” Charlotte Brontë’s Gothic love story follows a young governess and her encounters with Thornfield Hall’s enigmatic master. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14; and 3 p.m. Sept. 15. $15 adult, $10 students.
STUDIO THEATRE
1501 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/232-7267; studiotheatre.org
“Doubt: A Parable,” Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about faith, ambiguity and the price of moral conviction set in 1964 at a Bronx Catholic school. Through Oct. 6. $20-$80.
TEATRO DE LA LUNA
Casa de la Luna, 4020 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/882-6227; teatrodelaluna.org
“Andar Sin Pensamiento (Walking Without Thinking),” by Argentine playwright Jorge Horacio Huertas. In Spanish with English surtitles. Sept. 27-29. $25-$30.
UMW THEATRE
duPont Hall, Klein Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com
“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” a 97-minute madcap romp through 37 plays and 154 sonnets. Sept. 18-29. $8-$20.
VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE
The November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., Richmond. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org
“A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Tony-winning musical about a low-born man who sets off down a macabre path to claim his future. Sept. 27 to Oct. 20. $36 and up.
WASHINGTON STAGE GUILD
The Undercroft Theater of Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church, 900 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/900-8788; stageguild.org
“Candida,” by George Bernard Shaw, about a preacher and a poet who are in love with the same women. Sept. 26-Oct. 20.
WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE
641 D St. NW, Washington, D.C. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net
“Fairview,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Jackie Sibblies Drury, confront perceptions of racism in America in this family drama. Through Oct. 6. $34 and up.
