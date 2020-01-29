On Sunday, Feb. 9, the 92nd Oscars will be held, celebrating the best in film from the previous year. This year, nine nominees have been nominated in the best picture category, and a particularly strong batch of films they are. In preparation for Hollywood’s biggest night, let’s take a look at and rank the nominated films in the Oscars’ biggest category.
9. “Joker”
Creating an origin story for an iconic character—especially one whose ambiguous background is integral—takes care and pitch- perfect handling. Director and co-writer Todd Phillips doesn’t have that. Instead, with “Joker,” Phillips borrows heavily from the Martin Scorsese films of the ’70s and ’80s, and turns “Batman’s” most infamous character into little more than a lonely, poor man with a clear mental illness. Joaquin Phoenix is one of the best actors working today, so it’s no surprise he’s quite good as Arthur Fleck, the man who goes on to become Joker, yet the manic energy and unpredictability he brings to the role are far more compelling in his other, better films like “You Were Never Really Here” and “The Master.” “Joker” attempts to be a film for the ignored masses who just want to be seen, but “Joker” is too shallow and self-absorbed to pull off this delicate balancing act. (available on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as VOD services)
8. “Ford v Ferrari”
“Ford v Ferrari” is the least nominated of the best picture nominees, receiving only four nods in film editing, sound mixing and sound editing. “Ford v Ferrari” certainly earns them in the film’s pivotal 24 Hours of Le Mans race, which director James Mangold and his editing team piece together with impeccable precision. “Ford v Ferrari” is an unabashed crowd-pleaser, and while there’s nothing wrong with that, it also hits all the beats one would expect from an underdog sports film. Mangold has always been a chameleon of a director, with films like “Logan,” “Walk the Line” and 2007’s “3:10 to Yuma” remake under his belt, proving he can handle any genre or style thrown at him. Unfortunately, in the case of “Ford v Ferrari,” that leaves this feeling somewhat uninspired and too formulaic. (available on VOD services)
7. “1917”
“1917” presents itself as though it’s a massive war epic shot in one continuous take. While director Sam Mendes and cinematographer Roger Deakins attempt to show off with this technique, their showmanship doesn’t match the story “1917” is telling. If the approach was a way to heighten the intensity and ticking clock of “1917’s” story, the style would match the substance. But there’s too much downtime within “1917,” breaking the momentum throughout the film in order for Mendes and Deakins to prepare the camera for the next segment of the film. Mendes and Deakins’ work is certainly impressive here, as the occasional pans around the characters do sell the realism, and some of the film’s longer tracking shots are particularly impressive. But the editing cheats are far too obvious and distracting and the story being told doesn’t warrant this approach. In the end, “1917” ends up being more about Mendes’ trying to praise what he’s able to do, rather than lifting up the sacrifice of these soldiers. (Marquee Cinemas, Paragon Village, Regal Cinema Fredericksburg)
6. “Jojo Rabbit”
Taika Waititi’s comedy, “Jojo Rabbit,” about a Nazi youth with Adolph Hitler as an imaginary friend isn’t quite the biting satire that it was billed as. Tonally, “Jojo Rabbit” is a bit of a mess, as the film shifts so fast between comedy and WWII drama that it could give the viewer whiplash. While the film’s criticisms of Nazism aren’t as strong as they probably should be, “Jojo Rabbit” excels when it’s a film about what connects us as humans, rather than the differences that might pull us apart. (Regal Cinema Fredericksburg, available on VOD services starting Feb. 4)
5. “The Irishman”
“The Irishman” is an anti-Scorsese Scorsese film, a movie that shows the dark truth of his past films, presenting the bleak reality of the gangster lifestyle that he’s returned to over and over again in his career. “The Irishman” is a fantastic commentary on Scorsese’s direction, his films and how time has changed his perspective on his films. With “The Irishman,” Scorsese lulls his audience into thinking this is just another gangster film, before subverting their expectations and his own style in the film’s final dour hour. At 3 1/2 hours, “The Irishman” can drag and repeat itself at points, but it is still a phenomenal conclusion to one of Scorsese’s most consistent decades, a return to his favorite genre, but in a completely new way that we’ve never seen from him before. (Netflix)
4. “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Quentin Tarantino has always been known for his nonlinear storytelling, his pop culture-packed screenplays and his brutal, ridiculous levels of violence. Yet with his ninth film, “Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood,” it’s as though Tarantino has finally grown up and adapted beyond his usual set of skills. Instead of the constant references to the films he loves, he’s made them integral to the narrative, and instead of brutality, Tarantino has centered his film around the friendship and love between an actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stuntman (Brad Pitt). Yet even though “Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood” shows a considerable amount of growth from Tarantino, this still is distinctly a Tarantino film: funny, smart as a whip, and full of reverence for the films and artists that came before him. (available on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as VOD services)
3. “Marriage Story”
Based on his divorce from actress Jennifer Jason Leigh, writer/director Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” is the wrenching story of a family being torn apart. Baumbach’s script is always evenhanded, never putting the blame entirely on either person in the marriage, played beautifully by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, both of whom deserve their Oscar nominations. “Marriage Story” finds optimism in the ending of something that was supposed to last forever and finding life to be a completely new adventure. Despite the inherent pain of a marriage ending, Baumbach tells this incredibly personal story with care and absurd humor that makes “Marriage Story” one of the year’s best. (Netflix)
2. “Little Women”
Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” has been adapted in more than 20 forms, from operas to anime series. It might seem like “Little Women” is the last film that needed an update, but in Greta Gerwig’s hands, “Little Women” becomes both modern and classic. Gerwig’s “Little Women” is about owning your own story, as Saoirse Ronan’s Jo becomes a take on Alcott herself. With some of the year’s best editing, Gerwig rearranges the events of the story, giving them a completely new impact, paralleling the beginnings and ending of her story in brilliant ways. After probably far too many adaptations, Gerwig has made a version that is not only essential, but the best adaptation of this story yet. (Paragon Village)
1. “Parasite”
In “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho crafted a masterpiece, an ever-evolving puzzle box where every piece fits perfectly. “Parasite” is formally flawless in every way, from its tense editing, to the thrilling score and pitch-perfect performances. In each of its three acts, “Parasite” completely shifts its characters and narrative in exciting ways, always keeping the audience on the edge of their seats and clueless where the story could go next, truly one of the most fascinating cinematic experiences of the year. Bong set out to make a film about the economic inequality in South Korea, yet this story feels universal in the way its characters strive for something more, even if it always seems completely out of reach. South Korea has been home to some of the best cinema of the world in recent years, and with “Parasite,” the country has finally received its first Oscar nominations. Bong has not only crafted one of the most twisty, shocking films of the year, but one that speaks to all people of all walks of life. If “Parasite” wins best picture, not only will the finest film of the year actually win, but “Parasite” will be one of the best winners in Oscars history. (Regal Cinema Fredericksburg, available on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as VOD services)
