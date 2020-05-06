Weekend mornings at Mattaponi Winery in Spotsylvania are usually abuzz with festival preparation: loading up vans and dispatching the team to the corners of Virginia’s triangle to reach new customers.
Mornings now are a lonelier, but no less hectic, business. Owner Jeanette Evans loads up her van with deliveries and heads to drop-off sites. She delivers throughout the state and her route takes her past empty restaurants in Colonial Beach, the riverfront in Fredericksburg without its usual springtime swimmers, and even farther to the deserted boardwalk in Virginia Beach and the empty offices of Richmond.
She advertises on Facebook where she’s delivering the next day and orders start pouring in over social media, through phone calls and via their website.
Virginians, self-isolated with little else to do, have an appetite for her all-fruit strawberry wine, and their 2020 Governor’s Cup award-winning chardonnay. The chardonnay was the last wine Evans’ husband made before he died three months ago. It’s been a season of change for Mattaponi, and for the rest of central Virginia’s wineries that are weathering the pandemic.
Deliveries aren’t the only thing keeping Mattaponi afloat. They have a wine-thru in front of the tasting room, are offering wine-based cocktails, and are working to expand shipping capabilities. And they’re offering locally made salsa, honey and gourmet popcorn.
“I can’t thank the community enough [for orders],” she said. “We’re trying to work with what everyone else is working with.”
Local wineries are getting creative to work through the pandemic. According to Chelsea Sparaco of Potomac Point Winery, their wine kits and family meals are drawing customers in. They are offering wine and cheese pairing kits, a blind tasting challenge, Mother’s Day baskets, sangria and mimosa kits to-go, and their most popular: three-packs of wine that come with golden-wrapped toilet paper.
The winery’s kitchen is still operating, and along with family-sized meals, they are offering wine-soaked cakes.
“It’s a small way to celebrate when so many celebrations are canceled,” she said.
Sparaco is a member of the family who owns and runs the vineyard and farm. She’s working overtime to come up with these creative ideas and create virtual events to go along with them. And her mother Cindy, who has a background in health care, is volunteering with the local health department.
She said they’re doing all they can to provide a service, and to help the community out. She said locals have helped them out with wine orders and by purchasing gift cards, a win-win for the business because it offers an instant influx of cash and the promise of visitors later.
Ingleside Vineyards in Westmoreland County would normally see increased spring tourism, and weddings.
“Our spring weddings have all been rescheduled,” marketing manager Chris Flemer said. “We do depend heavily on our events to bring in revenue.”
But he said they’re taking good care of the vines and are looking forward to producing some great wines from 2020. The vineyard also began offering a six-week series of virtual tastings with its winemaker along with its curbside pick-up, local delivery and shipping operations. Ingleside’s wine club is still available and they’re offering discounts and shipping specials.
“We are still here and ready to help,” Flemer said. “Having our wine with a nice meal at home can make staying at home more enjoyable and can be a nice reminder of visits to the winery.”
Horton Vineyards in Orange County has a similar community-minded spirit. Owner and winemaker Shannon Horton has donated 10,000 gallons of excess wine to Silverback Distillery to make hand sanitizer. She said while they don’t have the equipment to make sanitizer, they can offer raw materials.
Horton is staying busy. They’ve bottled three times since the pandemic began. And they’re offering live Facebook events. Wine Wednesdays feature video chats with experts. Trivia Tuesdays keep their customers engaged and offer something different. Farm Fridays show what they’re doing behind the scenes. She’s even started a local author book club.
“It’s a symbiotic relationship,” she said about local wineries. “We all bring something to the local wine scene.”
Something different is the mantra that keeps Old House Vineyards engaged online with customers. Manager Ryan Kearney said the vineyard, which also brews beer and distills spirits, offers a little bit of everything. He is in constant contact with people during isolation through emails, Facebook and Instagram.
“We’re trying to push diverse content,” he said. “Getting a bottle from us, it’s like takeout. You go out and get a bottle and have a good experience so can have a good experience again when we open back up.”
One of the many ideas Kearney is putting into practice is an “Adopt a Vine” program. For $15, a customer gets a dog tag around a vine, and when the winery is able to open up, they can help with harvest and have a barrel tasting. It keeps people connected with the vineyard.
Kearney said at the moment, they are “doing what is in our power.”
That includes planting new vines and fighting frost. There aren’t any visitors, but running the farm is still a full-time job.
“The vineyard is not dormant while rest of world is,” he said. “And when this is all over, we’ll be here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.