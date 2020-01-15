JAN. 18-20
Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, James Madison’s Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station. Special tours will be offered every half-hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plus specialty tours: “Madison and the Constitution” (Saturday-Monday at 1:30 p.m.; $22 adults, $9 ages 6-14); “Journey from Slavery to Freedom” (Saturday at noon; free walking/driving tour) and “Montpelier’s Enslaved Community” (Sunday and Monday at noon; free walking tour). Admission $8-$19; free for ages 5 and under. montpelier.org.
JAN. 19
Film: “Hidden Colors, Part 2,” United Faith Christian Ministry, 150 Susa Drive. Screening and panel discussion. The story of African and Aboriginal people not covered in school history books. 2-5 p.m. Free. Tickets required. eventbrite.com/e/stafford-naacps-movie-night-and-discussion-hidden-colors-part-2-tickets-87514344761.
14th annual Communitywide Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration, James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. Featuring music, including Keith Armstead and The MLK Community Choir, dance, spoken word and reflections from area students and community leaders, children’s activities provided by students of the James Farmer Multicultural Center and light refreshments. 3-5 p.m. Free. Presented by Epsilon Rho Boule’ of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity and Partnership for Academic Excellence. 540/760-6525.
“Celebrate and Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” The Little Washington Theatre, Gay St., Washington. Features “Songs that Moved the Masses” with area musicians and soloists and presentation of the 2020 DreamKeeper Award to Charles Jameson of Culpeper. 4 p.m. Free admission; donations and pledges will be taken at the event. Sponsored by the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship and the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation to benefit Rappahannock County high school graduating seniors to further their education. littlewashingtontheatre.com.
JAN. 20
Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, Fredericksburg Hospitality House, 2801 Plank Road. NAACP’s annual breakfast program features Gaye Todd Adegbalola. 9-11 a.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. $30. 540/710-1349; fredericksburgnaacp.org/mlk-breakfast-2020.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Prayer Breakfast, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. The Rev. Raymond Bell Jr., pastor of Mount Hope Baptist Church, will be the distinguished guest speaker, and breakfast will be catered by Golden Corral. 9 a.m.-noon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-17. Children under 5 are free. Contact Loretta Hill at 540/845-2830 for tickets or questions. Hosted by the Spotsylvania Sunday School Union.
Martin Luther King Jr. youth activities program, King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George. Activities, speakers and food. 9 a.m. Free. Sponsored by King George NAACP and King George Parks and Recreation.
King Day Oratorical Celebration, Hylton Memorial Chapel, 14640 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge. Youth orators, vendors and community organizations, choir and day of service. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Doors open at 10 a.m. Donations of non-perishable food items and new/slightly used winter wear will be collected for distribution to Prince William area families. pwcacdst.org. Search “Let Freedom Ring” on eventbrite.com.
