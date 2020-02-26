This weekend, GalaxyCon will be returning to the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The three day-convention is expected to receive 20,000 visitors, all ready to celebrate their own fandoms with other like-minded individuals. Unlike other conventions, GalaxyCon attempts to bring together people of all loves under one roof.
“By having guests from all different areas of geekdom, we try to have something for everyone,” said GalaxyCon’s president and founder, Mike Broder. “You’ll see guests and events for comic book fans, anime fans, ‘Star Trek’ fans, wrestling fans, cartoon fans, fans of superhero movies and TV shows, Disney fans, video game fans, tabletop gaming fans and more, all under one roof.”
The lineup this year certainly proves this true, with such varied offerings as celebrity Q&As, video game and tabletop gaming, burlesque events and even cosplay wrestling.
“There are very few events in the country that are anything like what we produce,” Broder stated.
As one would expect with any convention, GalaxyCon comes with an incredible lineup of celebrity guests for photo opportunities and signings. The event will also feature a wide variety of Q&As, featuring guests like Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the “Harry Potter” series, William Shatner, Gilbert Gottfried, LeVar Burton, Wil Wheaton and Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario. There’s even Q&A reunions with several cast members of such TV shows as “Gilmore Girls,” “Flash Gordon,” “The Walking Dead” and more.
According to Broder, this year’s Richmond stop has some guests and events that have been in the works for quite some time.
“We have some amazing guests that we’ve never worked with before that are allowing us to do some awesome team-ups,” mentioned Broder. “This is our first time working with ‘Transformers’ stars Peter Cullen and Frank Welker. We’ve got an incredible ‘Aladdin’ cast reunion, a ‘Smallville’ cast reunion and a ‘Clerks’ cast reunion, with some guests that we’ve been trying to get at our events for years.”
GalaxyCon is also not just a great place to buy, read and celebrate comic books, it’s a great place for hopeful comic book creators. For the first time this year, comic book industry leaders such as the publisher of Image Comics, the president of Top Cow Productions and an editor from AWA Studios will be doing portfolio reviews for artists trying to break into the world of comic books.
“This is a great opportunity for local illustrators,” said Broder. “Jeff Dekal, a freelancer for Marvel, DC Comics and more, quickly became one of the biggest artists in the industry after being discovered at our Miami event a few years ago.”
But half the fun of conventions is the cosplay, and GalaxyCon certainly doesn’t disappoint. Not only does GalaxyCon have cosplay photo meetups, panels and workshops, they also have cosplay contests with a variety of themes for cash prizes. GalaxyCon even has Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling, where wrestlers dress as heroes and villains from various entertainment mediums and fight for glory.
“FSCW is always one of my favorites parts of the show,” Broder attested. “I’ve seen what the FSCW team has planned for our cosplay wrestling events, and I’m super excited to see it live.”
There’s even more that can be expected from GalaxyCon, including anime viewing parties, over 7,500 square feet of video games, including dedicated gaming areas, as well as various tournaments, and plenty of shopping. This year’s GalaxyCon has more than 250,000 square feet of convention space, three stages of entertainment and over 250 booths and tables for vendors, artists, cosplayers and the cavalcade of celebrity guests.
With so much to do, GalaxyCon has to stay open even longer to accommodate all the activities. “We have more guests than most other conventions, with over 150 guests at this event, more events than most other conventions, with over 300 hours of programming and longer hours,” said Broder. “While most Comic-Cons end around 7 p.m., our shows until midnight on Friday night, 1 a.m. on Saturday night and 8 p.m. on Sunday.”
This year’s GalaxyCon stop in Richmond has something for everyone, whether it’s meeting a favorite celebrity, dressing up as an elaborate character or just sharing a passion for entertainment with other enthusiasts.
Broder said for the best way to go about the GalaxyCon experience is to prepare, plan your day with their website schedule, as well as “wear comfortable clothes and shoes, stay hydrated, and come with an open mind to have a good time.”
That shouldn’t be a problem, with all GalaxyCon has to offer.
