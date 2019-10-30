NOV. 8
Rappahannock Rap, Liberty Town Arts Workshop. Participants tell a true story in front of a live audience. November’s theme is “Thankful.” 8 p.m. Free. To participate, contact 703/286-7394; anettestjarnhjarta@gmail.com; or virginiastorytellingalliance.org/member-pages/stjarnhjarta.
Mozart’s Requiem, K. 626, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave. The Saint Mary Festival Choir will perform. 8 p.m. A reception in the Parish Life Center will follow the concert. 540/373-0259.
NOV. 9
Gordonsville Veteran’s Parade, “Honoring Our Military,” 2 p.m. townofgordonsville.org/events/annual_veteran_s_parade.php.
NOV. 11
North Stafford High School Chamber Choir, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Salute to veterans in Leatherneck Gallery. 11 a.m.-noon. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Fredericksburg Veterans Day Events: Walking Procession to Fredericksburg Area War Memorial, begins at Memorial Park. Proceeds along Washington Ave. from Mary Ball St. to George St. 10 a.m. Veterans Ceremony, Fredericksburg Area War Memorial. 10:45 a.m. Veteran Resource Fair, Hurkamp Park. Noon. Free. 540/372-1086; FredParksRec.com.
