NOV. 29–30

John Frazer Night, Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St. A “spirited” candlelight tour highlighting the life of John Frazer and his alleged afterlife pranks. 6-8 p.m. Timed tours are $8-$12. RSVPs are encouraged; purchase tickets in advance at washingtonheritagemuseums.org. 540/371-1494.

NOV. 30

Vintage Guitar Tone Tasting: Dave Cleveland and Family, Picker’s Supply, 902 Caroline St. Doors open at 7 p.m. $25. Call for reservations 800/830-4669; pickerssupply.com.

DEC. 1

Holiday open house, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Candlelight tours, hot cider and gingerbread. 4:30-7 p.m. Free.

Christmas tree lighting, King George County Museum and Research Center, 2383 Kings Highway. Santa, live entertainment, hayride, caroling and food trucks. 4-6 p.m. kinggeorgecountyva.gov.

Tuba Christmas, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, 137 Spotsylvania Mall Drive. Food court stage. 3-4 p.m. Free.

DEC. 3

Women United: a Lunch with Jeannette Walls, Gari Melchers Pavilion, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Walls’ presentation will reflect on her book, “The Glass Castle: Demon Hunting and Other Life Lessons.” 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $49. Event is sold out; add name to waiting list at rappahannockunitedway.org/castle.

