NOV. 29–30
John Frazer Night, Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St. A “spirited” candlelight tour highlighting the life of John Frazer and his alleged afterlife pranks. 6-8 p.m. Timed tours are $8-$12. RSVPs are encouraged; purchase tickets in advance at washingtonheritagemuseums.org. 540/371-1494.
NOV. 30
Vintage Guitar Tone Tasting: Dave Cleveland and Family, Picker’s Supply, 902 Caroline St. Doors open at 7 p.m. $25. Call for reservations 800/830-4669; pickerssupply.com.
DEC. 1
Holiday open house, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Candlelight tours, hot cider and gingerbread. 4:30-7 p.m. Free.
Christmas tree lighting, King George County Museum and Research Center, 2383 Kings Highway. Santa, live entertainment, hayride, caroling and food trucks. 4-6 p.m. kinggeorgecountyva.gov.
Tuba Christmas, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, 137 Spotsylvania Mall Drive. Food court stage. 3-4 p.m. Free.
DEC. 3
Women United: a Lunch with Jeannette Walls, Gari Melchers Pavilion, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Walls’ presentation will reflect on her book, “The Glass Castle: Demon Hunting and Other Life Lessons.” 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $49. Event is sold out; add name to waiting list at rappahannockunitedway.org/castle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.