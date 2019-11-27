DEC. 6

SOLD OUT. UMW Philharmonic: Holiday Pops Winter Wonderland,” Dodd Auditorium, 1701 College Ave. Featuring Patrick A’Hearn and Sheri Hayden from Riverside Center of the Performing Arts and additional musicians, including Bruce Middle on guitar. 7:30 p.m. $20-$60. 540/654-1324; umwphilharmonic.com.

Old Town Warrenton Christmas Parade. 6-7:30 p.m. oldtownwarrenton.org/events.

DEC. 7

Fredericksburg Christmas Parade. Caroline and Princess Anne streets. 5:30 p.m. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgchristmasparade.com.

42nd annual Spotsylvania Christmas Parade: “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” Spotsylvania Courthouse District. 1 p.m. 540/507-7529; spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.

Santa’s Wonderland and Winter Festival Parade, Town Hill, Colonial and Washington avenues, Colonial Beach. Parade, crafts, letters to Santa, North Pole mini golf, vendors and bike raffle. Take pictures with Santa for $5. Noon-4 p.m. Lighted Boat Parade at Town Pier. 5 p.m. colonialbeach.org.

DEC. 7-8

Blue Ridge Chorale, Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m. Free. Donations greatly appreciated.

Rappahannock Choral Society, Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. rappahannock-choral-society.org.

DEC. 11

USAF Heritage of America Band: “Holiday Memories,” Dodd Auditorium, 1301 College Ave. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Registration required at eventbrite.com.

Tags

Load comments