JUNE 28
Film: “The Hidden Fortress,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A primary influence of George Lucas’ “Star Wars.” (Toho, 1958) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
JUNE 28–29
Mount Airy Bluegrass Festival, Mount Airy Farm. Features Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, Carolina Blue, Josh Grigsby and County Line, Junior Sisk & Rambler's Choice and Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys. Friday 6 p.m.; Saturday 5:30 p.m. GA Friday $25 adults, $10 for kids 12 and younger. Saturday $45. Super Pass for both days $60. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and a flashlight. A portion of the proceeds benefits Friends of the Rappahannock. 804/313-0815; mountairy.farm.
JUNE 29
World Heritage Festival, Riverfront Park, Sophia St. Ethnic food, cultural shows and entertainment, vendors, and kid's activities and games. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Rain or shine. chiceventsdc.com; eventbrite.com.
Rock the Block, disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. Entertainment, food, lawn games, art show and vendors to learn and buy from. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. cildrc.org.
JUNE 29-30
10th annual Patriotic Cantata, Hulls Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. June 29 at 7 p.m. and June 30 at 4 p.m. Donations will be taken for Homes for Our Troops. Refreshments to follow each performance. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.