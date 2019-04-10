APRIL 19-21
Burgandine House Rememberance Days, 807 S. Main St., Culpeper. 155th anniversary of Gen. Grant’s Union occupation of the area. Encampment, General Grant and Union Army, cooking demonstrations and games. Friday 10 a.m.-dark, Saturday 9 a.m. to dark, and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The unveiling of the Historic Register Plaque will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday. Free, but donations appreciated. 540/718-4941; shimmergloom2@hotmail.com.
APRIL 20
Dog N Jog, Westmoreland State Park. Fun run, vendors, K-9 demonstrations, raffles, Easter egg hunt and prizes for the largest, smallest, best dressed and best tail-wagging dogs. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; fun run begins at 9 a.m. $20 per person, $30 per family, cash or check only. First 50 entries receive a free T-shirt. Benefits the Westmoreland County Animal Shelter.
Trash to Art Contest, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Help clean up the beach then create art. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No extra event fee. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Ecology of “The Wilderness,” Hill–Ewell Drive picnic area between Tour Stops 3 and 4, Wilderness Battlefield. Becca Jameson leads a 2.5-mile hike examining the plants, animals and natural resources found within the Wilderness Battlefield. 10 a.m. Free. Wear sturdy shoes, bring plenty of water and pack a snack. Bug spray and long pants are also suggested. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/hiking.htm.
Comic and Collectibles Show, Stafford Regional Airport, 95 Aviation Way. Comics, artists, business professionals and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.