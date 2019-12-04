DEC. 14
A 19th Century Christmas at Ellwood Manor, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Santa visits 9 a.m.-noon. Ellwood will also be open Dec. 15–20, from noon-3 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. fowb.org.
Rappahannock Pops: Celebrate the Season, James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. 7 p.m. $15-$20. Students and children are free.
DEC. 14–15
49th Annual Candlelight Tour. Five historic homes professionally decorated for the holiday season. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $15-$30. Evening Tour ticket includes The Rising Sun Tavern and a cocktail party (Saturday only) at Brock’s Riverside Grill, 7-10 p.m. $60 each or two for $100. Hosted by the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc. hffi.org/holiday-candlelight-tour.
157th Anniversary of the Battle of Fredericksburg. Tours meet at Chatham, Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center, Tour Stop 6/ Prospect Hill and City Dock. Visit nps.gov/frsp; facebook.com/FredericksburgSpotsylvaniaNMP for schedule.
Jazzy Christmas Concert, Freedom Middle School, 7315 Smith Station Road. The Spotsylvanians Chorus. Saturday 7-8:30 p.m., Sunday 2:30-4 p.m. Free.
DEC. 15
Chamber Music Series: Christmas Music at St. George’s, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. 3 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
Handel’s “Messiah,” Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra. 8:30 and 11 a.m. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
