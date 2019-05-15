MAY 25
"Vietnam: Our Noble Failure," Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd. Retired Lt. Col. Wayne Colton, author of “Vietnam: Our Noble Failure—An Intelligence Officer's Perspective,” presents this first-hand account of his time as an Air Force Intelligence officer serving as a strategic advisor to the Vietnamese Air Force from 1966 to 1967. 4-5 p.m. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
County Fair Fish Fry, Caroline County Agricultural Fair Grounds, 8332 County Fair Lane, Ruther Glen. With live music by En'Novation. $30 adults, $10 kids 12 and younger. Tickets available at eventbrite.com. 804/370-4551; carolinefair.com.
MAY 25-26
Delaplane Strawberry Festival, Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane. Live music, children’s games, hayrides, pony rides, a 4-H petting zoo, crafts, strolling entertainers, a 5k trail run and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $25 per vehicle parking, or save $5 with advance purchase. Entrance to the festival also gives visitors access to all of Sky Meadows State Park. Rain or shine. delaplanestrawberryfestival.com.
MAY 27
Rappahannock Pops Orchestra, Mary Washington Hospital. Memorial Day concert. 6 p.m. Free. Bring chairs and picnics; concessions will be available for purchase. rappahannockpops.org.
MAY 30
Music on the Steps: Lafayette Station, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Blues. 7 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. librarypoint.org.