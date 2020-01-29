FEB. 8
Emile Pandolfi and Dana Russell, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $29. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
The Kid Expo, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Realistic dinosaurs, feed the butterflies, musical petting zoo, information on new adventures, sports clubs and fitness, learning centers, toys and games, safety products, health and nutrition, pediatricians, martial arts, dancing, day cares, schools, natural products, activity equipment, camps and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $2-$8; children 3 and younger are free. 540/548-5555; fredericksburgexpocenter.com.
Celebrating West African Dance, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. Kojjo Reeves leads two dance class sessions. Family event also includes vendors, food and fun. $10. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds support the church’s Dance Ministry. For more details, email monisbro5@gmail.com or theladyproc@gmil.com.
FEB. 9
Daniel Champagne Percussive Guitar Workshop and Concert, Picker’s Supply, 902 Caroline St. Workshop at 1 p.m., with concert at 4:30 p.m. $25-$50. For tickets, search Daniel Champagne at eventbrite.com.
FEB. 12-23
“Ordinary Days,” UMW Klein Theatre, 1913 College Ave. This musical by Adam Gwon follows four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect. Visit fredtix.com for show times and ticket pricing.
