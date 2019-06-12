JUNE 21
ArtsLIVE! Summer Solstice Soirée, 1305 Sophia St. Dinner and dancing. Christian Renault and Peter Mealy and Laurie Rose Griffith will perform. Cash wine bar and silent auction. 7 p.m. $60. Rain date June 22. 540/374-5040; artsLIVEva.org.
JUNE 22
David Church, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 E. Main St., Remington. Hank Williams Sr. tribute. 7 p.m. $30 in advance, $40 at the door. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com/events.
JUNE 22-23
Living History Weekend at Spotsylvania Battlefield, near the Bloody Angle site. Receive an identity card containing information about a soldier who actually fought in the battle, learn the battlefield’s history while learning about what happened to the designated soldier. Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Stop by the exhibit shelter, 9550 W. Grant Drive, for a map and directions to program locations. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
“Full Circle,” Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday 23 at 2 p.m. $16-$21. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org.
JUNE 26-27
“What Wasn’t,” Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 7:30 p.m. $10. Produced by Project Ele, projectele.org.JUNE 27
Summer Concert Series: U.S. Navy Band Concert Band, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 7-8:30 p.m. Free admission and parking. Outdoor concessions will be available. Weather permitting. usmcmuseum.com.