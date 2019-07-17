JULY 26–AUG. 4
281st annual Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. $6-$10. For schedule and ride armband pricing, visit fredericksburgfair.com.
JULY 27
Peace in the Paint, Mayfield Community. “Balling against Bullying” 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Father and Daughter Tea, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 2-4 p.m. Free. Seating is limited. Register at eventbrite.com/e/father-and-daughter-tea-tickets-61405281851.
JULY 31
Community potluck picnic, Downtown Greens, Princess Anne and Dixon streets. 6-8 p.m. Bring a dish to share, your own utensils and a chair. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Area CSA Project and the Fredericksburg Food Co-op.
AUG. 1
Caroline Fish Fry, Caroline County Little League Park, 15496 Paige Road, Woodford. All-you-can-eat fish, coleslaw, potato salad, hush puppies and beer. 5:30-7:30 p.m. $17. Tickets on sale at Atlantic Union Bank in Bowling Green and at G&G Hardware. Bring photo ID. Proceeds support seven local organizations. facebook.com/events/caroline-county-little-league/2019-caroline-ruritan-annual-fish-fry/2250240711903744.
Hyperion Espresso 25th anniversary, 301 William St. Monthlong celebration featuring Sunday concerts and art show. Ribbon cutting ceremony with Mayor Greenlaw, Aug. 1, 4 p.m.