MARCH 20

“Untold Stories of Women in History: Love, Liberty, Equality,” beginning at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Check in at Kobler Hall; enter off Charlotte St. Travel back in time, from 1864 to 1967, to witness three stories of women’s struggles to attain love, liberty and equality. 6-8 p.m. $10 per person. A reception with light refreshments will follow at the Fredericksburg Area Museum. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended. Reserve a tour at fowb.org.

MARCH 20-29

Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble: “The House of Yes,” 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. $15. fredericksburgtheatre.org.

MARCH 21

Masterworks: Portraits, Dodd Auditorium, 1701 College Ave. With guest narrator Abigail Rockwell. 7:30 p.m. $20-$70. 540/654-1324; umwphilharmonic.com.

Frank Ferrante in “An Evening With Groucho,” Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. Comedy. 7:30 p.m. $32. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.

MARCH 22

Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Chandler Ballroom, University Center, 1600 College Ave. Showcase of the best and most inspiring environmental films of the last year. 2-5 p.m., doors at 1:30 p.m. Students free. riverfriends.org.

MARCH 25-MAY 17

“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. $37–$72. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Tags

Load comments