MARCH 20
“Untold Stories of Women in History: Love, Liberty, Equality,” beginning at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Check in at Kobler Hall; enter off Charlotte St. Travel back in time, from 1864 to 1967, to witness three stories of women’s struggles to attain love, liberty and equality. 6-8 p.m. $10 per person. A reception with light refreshments will follow at the Fredericksburg Area Museum. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended. Reserve a tour at fowb.org.
MARCH 20-29
Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble: “The House of Yes,” 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. $15. fredericksburgtheatre.org.
MARCH 21
Masterworks: Portraits, Dodd Auditorium, 1701 College Ave. With guest narrator Abigail Rockwell. 7:30 p.m. $20-$70. 540/654-1324; umwphilharmonic.com.
Frank Ferrante in “An Evening With Groucho,” Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. Comedy. 7:30 p.m. $32. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
MARCH 22
Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Chandler Ballroom, University Center, 1600 College Ave. Showcase of the best and most inspiring environmental films of the last year. 2-5 p.m., doors at 1:30 p.m. Students free. riverfriends.org.
MARCH 25-MAY 17
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. $37–$72. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.