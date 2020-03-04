MARCH 13
Lecture: “Northern Italy and the Otzi Iceman,” St. George’s Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Billy Chestnut talks about the Otzi Iceman and the people of the late Neolithic Age in the Italian Alps. 7 p.m. A brief reception begins at 6:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Use the George Street entrance. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg–Este Association. fred-este.org.
MARCH 13–15
Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show and Sale, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Creative paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media and more will be on display. Public Champagne reception on Friday at 6 p.m., show 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Proceeds benefit Hazelwild Farm’s therapeutic riding program and Parks & Recreation programs. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events Department and the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg.
MARCH 14–15
UMW Chamber Music Festival, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. UMW faculty, students and guest musicians perform. Saturday: The U.S. Army Woodwind Quintet will perform New American Classics for Wind Quintet, 7-9 p.m.; and Sunday: UMW Flute Ensemble, Guitar Ensemble and Woodwind Trio perform 2-4 p.m. Free. 540/654-1841; or jcatron@umw.edu.
MARCH 19
Sounds of Giving Concert, Gary Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Live music from Gaye Adegbalola and Lisa Lim, tours, hors d’oeuvres and beverages. 6-8 p.m. $25 includes one beer/wine ticket. Additional drink tickets available for purchase on-site. Pre-registration is required. alumni.umw.edu.
