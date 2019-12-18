DEC. 31

New Year’s Eve with Jeff Maurer, Courtyard Marriott, 620 Caroline St. 7 and 9:30 p.m. $55. Includes two drink tickets. 21 and older. rahmein.com.

New Year’s Eve Concert, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Organ concert at 8:30 p.m.; St. George’s Jazz Ensemble at 10 p.m. Free; donations accepted at the door. Concessions available for sale. Proceeds benefit the Notre Dame Parish and School in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.

JAN. 1

First Day Hike: Winter at Widewater, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. Explore the 1-mile Long Pond Trail and end at the Patawomeck Village to warm up by the bonfire, roast a marshmallow and try making rope from plants like the Native Americans did. 2-3 p.m. Free. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy walking/hiking shoes. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.

First Day Hike: Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail. Meet at the parking lot of the trailhead at 10431 Bloomsbury Road, King George. A 4-mile hike on the multi-terrain trail. All-terrain stroller and dog friendly. Meet at the parking lot for a bonfire with marshmallows. Dress for the weather. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. allevents.in/king%20george/first-day-hike-dahlgren-railroad-heritage-trail-free/200018536492450.

First Day Hike: Christmas Opossum, Caledon State Park Picnic Shelter, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Easy 1-mile hike and a telling of the Legend of the Christmas Opossum, hot chocolate and a warm fire. 1-2 p.m. Contact the park to register. Dress for the weather. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.

Tags

Load comments