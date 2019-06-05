JUNE 15
Father's Day Festival, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive. Bourbon tastings, distillery tours, music, food, a cigar area, games and Bourbon Barrel Regatta. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. 540/373-4555; or asmithbowman.com/fathers-day.
Orange Ribs & Blues Fest, Short Street, Orange. Featuring The Apple Butter Soul Band and Billy & the Back Beats. 5-10 p.m. Free admission. In case of inclement weather the venue will be Lakeland Farm. theoda.org.
Juneteenth Celebration, James Madison's Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Highway, Orange. Celebrate African American art, history, food, music, faith, family and freedom. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Co-sponsored by the Orange County African American Historical Society and The Arts Center in Orange. 540/672-2728; montpelier.org.
JUNE 19-22
Caroline County Fair, Caroline County Agricultural Fair Grounds, 8332 County Fair Lane, Ruther Glen. $5 admission, children ages 10 and younger admitted free. 804/466-1507; carolinefair.com.
Orange County Fair, New Fairgrounds, 14500 Old Gordonsville Road. Old-fashioned county fair that focuses on the joy of rural living. Hours, events and ticket pricing available at orangecountyfairva.com.
JUNE 20
Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: The Entertainers, Depot on Commerce St., Culpeper. Live music; lawn games and moon bounce for younger concert goers. 5-9 p.m. $5-$7 per concert. Kids are free. Bring a picnic basket or purchase food on-site. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.