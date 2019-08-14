AUG. 24
Cigar, Bourbon and Beer Festival, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Cigars, craft beer, wine, cider, bourbon and live music. 4-9 p.m. $10-$50. Event supports Community Outreach Inc. eventbrite.com/e/2019-cigar-bourbon-and-beer-festival-tickets-53773433788.
Community Day Celebration, The Family Life Center, 400 Bragg Hill Drive. Food, fun, fellowship, music, entertainment, activities, and health and information tables. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 540/371-3662.
Jazz in the Country Music Festival, Mount Bethel Retreat Center, 17420 Mt. Bethel Lane, King George. Cindy Bradley, Energico Jazz, Merlon Devine, 4 the Road Band, and Chelsey Green & The Green Project perform. Comedian Sean Sarvis hosts. 1 p.m. $65-$85. After-party mingle with the stars $25. jazzinthecountry.com.
AUG. 24-25
Fifth annual Water and Pirate Fest, boardwalk in Colonial Beach. Features pirate place, a family fun zone, mermaid storytellers, and a giant inflatable slide and bounce house. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
AUG. 25
Joshua Messick, Round Hill Baptist Church, 16519 Round Hill Road. Hammered dulcimer. 1:30 p.m. Free. 540/775-5583; roundhillbaptist.com.
Cori Blanch and Karen Jonas, Hyperion Espresso, 301 William St. Acoustic soul and country, respectively. As part of Hyperion’s 25th anniversary. 2-6 p.m. Free. hyperionespresso.com.