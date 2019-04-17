APRIL 27
“The Things They Carried” author Tim O’Brien, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Meet the author of the NEA Big Read selection. Includes a reception, presentation, Q&A and book signing. 3-4 p.m. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
Earth Day on the Rappahannock, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. Hands-on exhibits, live music, food and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events. earthdayfred.com.
Earth Day, Orange, Short Street near the train station. Live music, activities, silent auction, a panel discussion and Earth volleyball are available for all ages. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. imaniworks.org.
Fredericksburg Music Blast: All Things Country, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. Live music, beer and spirits garden, food trucks, children’s activities, corn hole tournament, mechanical bull, line dancing and vendors. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. $15-$20. Sponsored by Rappahannock-Fredericksburg Rotary Club. fxbgmusicblast.com.
APRIL 28
“Great American Songbook Live,” Chancellor High School Auditorium, 6300 Harrison Road. Sisters Gracie & Lacy, direct descendants of the Civil War-era owners of Ellwood and Chatham manors, perform American hits of the 1920s-60s. 2-3:30 p.m. $25. All proceeds benefit FoWB operations, preservation and education projects. 800/838-3006; fowb.org.
St. George’s Chamber Series: Beau Soir Ensemble, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Classical. 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted at the door. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.