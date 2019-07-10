JULY 20
Reggae Day, 1781 Brewing Company, 11109 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. Live music from Passafire, Adwela and the Uprising, Koolant Brown (formerly of the Wailers), Space Koi and Squid Inc. Noon-9 p.m. $15-$30. ID required. eventbrite.com.
WWII 1940s dinner and swing dance gala, Riverboat on the Potomac, 301 Beach Terrace, Colonial Beach. Sit-down dinner and dancing to the Fredericksburg Big Band. 6:30-11 p.m. $60-$75. WWII vintage attire encouraged. eventbrite.com.
Todd Meredith & The Rave-Ons, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 E. Main St., Remington. Buddy Holly tribute. 7-9 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $25-$30. flatbedsandtailfins.com.
Countdown to Christmas Expo, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Crafters, vendors, entertainment and DIY demos. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5. fredericksburgartsandcraftsshows.com.
Film: “First Man,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Neil Armstrong sets foot on the moon. (Universal, 2018) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
JULY 26
Master Distiller’s Workshop, 1 Bowman Drive. Create four cocktails featuring the newest experimental release. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance and include all supplies, equipment and instruction for the evening and a bottle of the new release to take home. 540/373-4555; asmithbowman.com.