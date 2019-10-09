OCT. 18
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with Live Shadow Cast, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Live performances by the UMW Rich Weirdos Club. 8:30-11:15 p.m. $7. Rated R; not recommended for the easily offended. 18 and older; ID required. Props and costumes welcome; no food or rice. Spencer Devon Brewery will be on site. Tickets at eventbrite.com. Email info@fredarts.com for more info.
“Frankenstein; or, the Modern Prometheus,” Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper. One-man show faithfully adapted, written and performed by Greg Oliver Bodine. 7 p.m. Suitable for adults and children ages 12 and older. Sponsored by the Friends of Culpeper Library. 540/825-8691; tlc.library.net/culpeper.
OCT. 19
Stratford After Dark, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Family fun includes trick-or-treating, seasonal crafts, fortune telling, face painting, hayrides around the Oval, cider and ginger cookies in the Visitor Center and a bonfire to roast the perfect marshmallow. 4-9 p.m. $10-$15. Children 5 and younger are free. Ghost tours begin at 6 p.m.; preregister for tour. Bring a container for candy. Costume guidelines at stratfordhall.org. 804/493-1979.
Film: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!” Hurkamp Park. Activities begin at 5 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m. Followed by “Scared Shrekless.” Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. 540/372-1086; FredParksRec.com.
NOV. 1
Newcomers and Old Friends Fashion Gala, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $38-$40. Deadline to order tickets is Oct. 22; no tickets available at the door. 540/645-0478; newcomersandoldfriends.com.
